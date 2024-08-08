Research Roundup: Heart Attack; Pneumonia; Keto; C. Diff
CIDRAP:
Heart Attack Drop During Pandemic Part Of Ongoing Trend
A recent study in JAMA Cardiology explores why acute myocardial infarction (AMI) hospital visits dropped so sharply after the COVID-19 pandemic began, and found the reason is likely twofold: initial care avoidance and the continuation of a downward trend in AMI incidence in the United States. (Soucheray, 8/6)
CIDRAP:
VA Study Finds Diagnostic Uncertainty Is Common With Pneumonia
A new study highlights the uncertainty of pneumonia diagnoses made in emergency departments (EDs) and hospitals. (Dall, 8/6)
ScienceDaily:
Ketogenic Diet May Reduce Friendly Gut Bacteria And Raise Cholesterol Levels
A study reveals that ketogenic low-carbohydrate diets can increase cholesterol levels and reduce beneficial gut bacteria, specifically Bifidobacterium. (University of Bath, 8/6)
CIDRAP:
Study Suggests Preventive Vancomycin Cuts C Diff Risk In Stem Cell Transplant Patients
A single-center study found that giving hematopoietic stem cell transplant (HSCT) recipients preventive doses of oral vancomycin was associated with a significant decrease in the risk of Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI), researchers reported today in Antimicrobial Stewardship & Healthcare Epidemiology. (Dall, 8/5)