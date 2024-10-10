Research Roundup: Pediatric Brain Disease; Covid And Heart Attacks; MS
Each week, KFF Health News compiles a selection of health policy studies and briefs.
ScienceDaily:
Gene Therapy Shows Long-Term Benefit For Patients With A Rare Pediatric Brain Disease
Researchers have shown that six years after treatment with the first gene therapy approved for CALD, 94 percent of patients have had no decline in neurological functioning, with over 80 percent remaining free of major disability. (Mass General Brigham, 10/9)
CIDRAP:
Study Links COVID Infection To Heart Attacks, Strokes
New research shows COVID-19 infections increase the risk of heart attack, stroke, and death, in some cases doubling the likelihood of major cardiac events in the 3 years following infection. (Soucheray, 10/9)
ScienceDaily:
Do People With MS Have An Increased Risk Of Cancer?
A new study has found some cancers to be slightly more frequent in people with multiple sclerosis (MS) than in people without MS. Types of cancers found to have a small increased risk include bladder, brain and cervical cancers. (American Academy Of Neurology, 10/9)