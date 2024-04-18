Research Roundup: TB; Multidrug-Resistant Bacteria; Covid
Each week, KFF Health News compiles a selection of health policy studies and briefs.
CIDRAP:
Even After Successful TB Treatment, Evidence Found Of Lasting Lung Damage
During this month's annual European Society of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (ESCMID Global) conference in Spain, UK researchers will present evidence that patients successfully treated for tuberculosis (TB) have lasting lung damage, including smaller lungs with narrower airways and slower air flow. (Soucheray, 4/15)
CIDRAP:
Household Study Shows Dogs, Cats Share Multidrug-Resistant Bacteria With Their Owners
The results of new research to be presented later this month at the European Society of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (ESCMID) Global Congress suggest companion animals could play a role in the spread of multidrug-resistant bacteria. ... In five households in Portugal and two in the United Kingdom, whole-genome sequencing showed that both the pet and the owner were carrying the same strain of ESBL/AmpC-producing Enterobacterales. (Dall, 4/15)
CIDRAP:
Analysis Spotlights Sperm Defects In Month After COVID Infection, But Not At 90 Days
In the 30 days after COVID-19 infection, total sperm count, sperm concentration, total sperm motility (movement), and progressive motility were significantly reduced in a cohort of Chinese men, with the most severe effects in those with moderate to high fever, researchers from Sichuan Provincial Maternity and Child Health Care Hospital report in Scientific Reports. (Van Beusekom, 4/15)
CIDRAP:
Minority Healthcare Workers Experienced COVID Testing Delays In First 2 Years Of Pandemic
Black and non-Hispanic healthcare professionals (HCPs) of other races and those without graduate degrees were more likely than their White peers and clinical HCPs with graduate degrees to experience delayed COVID-19 testing in the first 2 years of the pandemic, finds a multicenter, test-negative case-control study. (Van Beusekom, 4/11)