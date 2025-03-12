RFK Jr. Wants Artificial Food Dyes Removed From Foods Quickly
HHS Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr. reportedly wants them gone before he leaves office. In related news, The Wall Street Journal reported that Kennedy also told the FDA to consider changes to a rule governing food additives deemed “generally recognized as safe,” or GRAS.
ABC News:
RFK Jr. Tells Food Leaders He Wants Artificial Dyes Removed From Food Products Before He Leaves Office
Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. told food industry leaders in a closed-door meeting on Monday that he wants them to remove artificial color additives from their products by the end of his time in office, according to a memo describing the meeting, which was obtained by ABC News. At the Washington gathering, which included the CEOs of Kellogg's, Smucker's and General Mills, Kennedy said it is a top priority of the Trump administration to rid America's food of the artificial dyes, wrote Melissa Hockstad, president and CEO of the Consumer Brands Association, a trade group, who penned the memo. (McDuffie and Flaherty, 3/11)
The Wall Street Journal:
RFK Jr. Targets Longstanding Food-Safety Provision
Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. instructed the Food and Drug Administration to consider changes to a rule governing food additives deemed “generally recognized as safe” or GRAS. Federal law currently lets companies determine whether many food ingredients can be considered GRAS. Because it is voluntary, many companies don’t notify the FDA of those ingredients. HHS said it would look for ways legislation can close what it described as a loophole in food safety. (Newman and Peterson, 3/11)
The Guardian:
At Least A Dozen US States Rush To Ban Common Food Dyes, Citing Health Risks
At least a dozen US states – from traditionally conservative Oklahoma to liberal-leaning New York – are rushing to pass laws outlawing commonly used dyes and other chemical additives in foods, citing a need to protect public health. In one of the most far-reaching efforts, West Virginia last week advanced a sweeping ban on a range of common food dyes that have been linked to health problems, particularly for children, with overwhelming support from both Republicans and Democrats. (Gillam, 3/11)
Also —
Fox News:
HHS Secretary Praises Burger Chain For 'RFK'ing' Their French Fries
Health and Human Services Secretary (HHS) Robert F. Kennedy Jr. traveled to a Steak ‘n Shake in Florida over the weekend with Fox News host Sean Hannity, days after the company announced it would be cooking its iconic shoestring fries in beef tallow. "Steak ‘n Shake has been great. We're very grateful [to] them for RFK'ing the french fries. They turned me into a verb," he said Monday on "Hannity." In a March 1 post on X, the company said it had officially started cooking with 100% all-natural beef tallow at all of its locations. (Carnahan, 3/10)