Rising Mental Health Needs Will Cost Large Employers In 2024: Survey

Politico reports about 77% of large employers reported an increase in mental health needs of their staff, possibly related to recovery from the pandemic. CBS News covers news that FDNY members, and their families, are seeking mental health care in record numbers.

Politico: Employers Grappling With Spike In Mental Health Needs, Cost Increases For 2024

Large employers are seeing their workforce’s mental health needs skyrocket as the nation recovers from a pandemic that left many people isolated and lonely. About 77 percent of large employers reported an increase in the mental health needs of their workforces, according to the Business Group on Health’s 2024 Large Employer Health Care Survey, released Tuesday. That’s a 33-percentage-point increase over last year, when 44 percent of employers saw an increase in employees’ mental health needs. (Hooper, 8/22)

CBS News: Record Number Of FDNY Members, Families Seeking Mental Health Counseling, Nonprofit Says

A nonprofit that helps FDNY and their families with mental health counseling says they're seeing record high numbers when it comes to people reaching out for help. They tell CBS New York's Shosh Bedrosian the culture around mental health in the community continues to improve, but some calls for help can have a long-lasting impact. (Bedrosian, 8/22)

KFF Health News: Naming Suicide In Obits Was Once Taboo. Changing That Can Help Loved Ones Grieve

When Deborah and Warren Blum’s 16-year-old died by suicide in November 2021, they went into shock. For two days, the grief-stricken Los Angeles couple didn’t sleep. But when it came time to write a death notice, Deborah Blum was clearheaded: In a heartfelt tribute to her smart, funny, popular child, who had recently come out as nonbinary, she was open and specific about the mental health struggles that led to Esther Iris’ death. (Waldman, 8/23)

If you are in need of help — Dial 9-8-8 for 24/7 support from the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. It's free and confidential.

In other health and wellness news —

The Hill: Young Adults Less Likely, Older Adults More Likely To Drink Alcohol: Gallup

Just 62 percent of Americans aged 18 to 34 say they drink, according to the findings, a drop from 72 percent two decades ago. Adults who are 55 and older, meanwhile, are drinking more. Gallup found 59 percent in this category say they drink, compared to 49 percent two decades ago. (Suter, 8/22)

Reuters: Altria Seeks US Import Ban On Juul E-Vapor Products

Marlboro maker Altria Group (MO.N) said on Tuesday that its subsidiary e-cigarette firm NJOY has filed a complaint against rival Juul Labs with the U.S. International Trade Commission, seeking a ban on the import and sale of Juul products. The move escalates a dispute between the two e-cigarette makers after Juul filed a similar patent infringement case against NJOY at the ITC in June. (8/22)

CBS News: Colorado Health Experts Say Return To Some Physical Activity Soon After Concussion Helps Recovery

"There's been a lot of research, a lot of which we've helped produced here at Children's Hospital Colorado that essentially shows that early physical activity is not harmful for athletes who get a concussion, and in most cases can actually be beneficial," said Howell. "Complete rest where you have somebody sit in a dark room is actually in some cases perhaps detrimental, certainly not helpful to somebody recovering from a concussion after about a one-to-two-day rest period." (Vidal, 8/22)

