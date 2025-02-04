Rubio Takes The Helm At USAID In Apparent State Department Takeover

As Democrats and public health leaders denounce the White House's moves against the humanitarian agency, one senator vows to stall State Department nominees until the attack ends. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump's tariffs on China went into effect today.

CNN: Rubio Says He’s Acting Director Of USAID As Humanitarian Agency Is Taken Over By The State Department

Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced Monday that he is acting administrator of the US Agency for International Development, confirming the de-facto takeover of the humanitarian agency by the State Department. Rubio said in a letter to lawmakers Monday he had delegated the authority of acting administrator to Pete Marocco, a Trump appointee who served at USAID in the president’s first term and has been accused by aid groups and officials of intentionally dismantling the organization. (Hansler, Kent, Marquardt and Liptak, 2/3)

The Hill: Democrats Blocked From Entering USAID Headquarters

A group of Senate and House Democrats were blocked from entering the headquarters of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) on Monday. The Democratic lawmakers, who are opposed to President Trump’s efforts to shut down the agency, left without incident after a brief exchange with security officials. The group, led by Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), were told the front office of the administrator of USAID was not available to meet. (Kelly, 2/3)

Fierce Healthcare: Democrats, Public Health Leaders Decry Takeover Of USAID

"The impending shutdown of USAID is unconstitutional and reveals complete ignorance or indifference to how vital its work -- in global health, conflicts, disasters and beyond -- is to Americans and humanity," Atul Gawande, M.D., who served as assistant administrator for global health at USAID during the Biden administration, posted on X on Monday. (Landi, 2/3)

The Wall Street Journal: Democratic Senator Says He Will Stall Trump Nominees Until USAID Is Back

Sen. Brian Schatz (D., Hawaii) said he would place a “blanket hold” on all of President Trump’s State Department nominees until the administration’s attack on the leading U.S. foreign-assistance agency ends, a move that threatens to stall Trump’s ability to get his foreign-policy team in place. The Senate typically speeds up the confirmation of many nominees through “unanimous consent,” a process that bypasses a formal vote if no senator objects. By objecting, Schatz’s hold would halt the Senate’s ability to move nominees quickly, requiring Senate Majority Leader John Thune to use precious floor time to advance the president’s picks through the confirmation process. (Ward, 2/3)

The Hill: Sen. Jim Risch Blocks Senate Resolution In Support Of USAID

Sen. Jim Risch (R-Idaho) blocked a resolution in the Senate that supported the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) as the agency undergoes turmoil via the Trump administration. Democratic Sen. Chris Coons (Del.) asked unanimous consent that the Senate agree to a resolution that affirmed USAID’s role in protecting the United States’ national security. Coons has more than 40 Democrats backing him on the bill. (Irwin, 2/3)

In other global news —

The New York Times: China Strikes Back After Trump Imposes 10% Tariff On Goods

Beijing responded swiftly on Tuesday to the tariffs President Trump had promised, announcing a fusillade of countermeasures targeting American companies and imports of critical products. Mr. Trump’s 10 percent tariff on all Chinese products went into effect at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, the result of an executive order issued over the weekend aimed at pressuring Beijing to crack down on fentanyl shipments into the United States. (Swanson and Buckley, 2/4)

The Washington Post: Trump Halts Tariffs On Canada And Mexico As Both Offer New Border Security Plans

President Donald Trump agreed Monday to grant Mexico and Canada a 30-day reprieve on the U.S. tariffs that were scheduled to take effect Tuesday, after both countries pledged to intensify their efforts to prevent illicit drugs and migrants from crossing into the United States. ... Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum was the first to secure a tariffs extension, when she promised to rush 10,000 national guard troops to the border to block the flow of fentanyl and other drugs into the United States. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau needed two calls with Trump before securing a delay in return for implementing a border security package, including the appointment of a fentanyl czar and several previously announced initiatives. (Lynch and Sheridan, 2/4)

Fierce Healthcare: Trump Tariffs Will Escalate Costs For Hospitals, Patients: Poll

Double-digit tariffs, if they take effect as proposed, threaten to escalate healthcare costs, disrupt supply chains and create affordability challenges for patients, healthcare executives say. President Donald Trump on Saturday signed executive orders intending to impose sweeping tariffs on the country’s three largest trading partners. (Landi, 2/3)

