Same Judge From Abortion Pill Case Is Hearing Planned Parenthood Lawsuit
U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, who in April blocked the FDA's approval of mifepristone, heard arguments in a Texas case against Planned Parenthood yesterday. Separately, the appointment of the Navy's first female leader is being held up by a senator's protest against abortion.
Dallas Morning News:
After Hearing Arguments, Future Of Planned Parenthood In Texas Rests With Federal Judge
A Texas judge will decide whether Planned Parenthood must pay the state of Texas Medicaid reimbursements and fines that could surpass $1 billion after hearing arguments from both sides in Amarillo on Tuesday. U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, a Trump appointee, has not indicated when he will issue a ruling in the case, which could have severe consequences for Planned Parenthood. Kacsmaryk made headlines earlier this year for ordering a hold on the decades-old federal approval of the abortion medication mifepristone. (Wolf, 8/15)
Reuters:
Court Revives Anti-Abortion Groups' Free Speech Lawsuit Over D.C. Protests
A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday revived part of a lawsuit claiming that the District of Columbia enforced an anti-graffiti law against anti-abortion protesters in Washington but not racial justice demonstrators in 2020. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, in a unanimous 3-0 decision, found that two anti-abortion groups had plausibly alleged that the D.C. government “discriminated on the basis of viewpoint in the selective enforcement of its defacement ordinance.” (Goudsward, 8/15)
The New York Times:
Man Who Set Fire To Planned Parenthood Clinic Gets 10 Years In Prison
A man who told the authorities that he had set fire to a Planned Parenthood clinic in Illinois after being reminded of an ex-girlfriend who he said had an abortion against his wishes was sentenced on Tuesday to 10 years in prison. (Jimenez, 8/15)
Montana Free Press:
Why Montana’s Leading Abortion Access Group Changed Its Name
What was once the Susan Wicklund Fund is now the Montana Abortion Access Program, or MAAP. The name change, however, is also connected to a disagreement between Montana abortion access trailblazer Dr. Susan Wicklund, the organization’s now-former namesake, and its board. (Silvers, 8/15)
NPR:
The First Nomination Of A Woman As Navy Leader Is Held Up By Abortion Protest
Adm. Lisa Franchetti is set to become the first woman to head the Navy. Her confirmation is being held up by one senator as part of a protest over abortion policy within the military. (Walsh, 8/15)
The Guardian:
Home Test That Checks If An Abortion Has Worked Reduces Follow-Up Surgery, Study Finds
A home test that checks whether a drug-induced abortion has worked is not only safe but reduces rates of unnecessary follow-up surgery, an Australian-first study has found. People who attend clinics to access medication to terminate a pregnancy, known as a medical abortion, usually need to see a doctor 14 days later and may undergo a blood test to examine levels of a hormone known as hCG, along with an ultrasound to rule out complications. (May, 8/15)