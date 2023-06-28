San Francisco Could Be First City To Demand Every Pharmacy Carry Narcan

A state bill that would require every California pharmacy to always have in stock at least two nasal sprays containing the drug, or face fines. Meanwhile, in Maine, the Senate rejected a proposal to extend state health coverage to more undocumented immigrants.

AP: Struggling With A Drug Crisis, San Francisco Wants Narcan Available At Every Pharmacy

San Francisco could become the first city in the country to require every pharmacy within its boundaries to always carry naloxone, a drug that reverses overdoses caused by fentanyl and other opioids. San Francisco Supervisor Matt Dorsey will introduce a bill Tuesday that, if approved, would require every pharmacy to always have in stock at least two nasal sprays containing the drug or face fines. (Rodriguez, 6/27)

Bangor Daily News: Senate Rejects Bill To Expand MaineCare To More Undocumented Immigrants

The Senate on Tuesday defeated a proposal to expand state health coverage to more undocumented immigrants, meaning the “All Means All” effort may fail to pass the Democratic-controlled Legislature for the second straight year. (Kobin, 6/27)

The Washington Post: Push To Tie Medicaid To Work Is Making A Comeback. Georgia Is At Forefront

On Capitol Hill this spring, House Republicans — who were engaged in ferocious negotiations over the national debt ceiling — wanted to purge many poor adults from Medicaid rolls unless they held a job, trained for work or helped in their community. More than 600 miles to the south, Georgia’s GOP governor prepared to do something similar, allowing impoverished adults in the state who had never qualified for Medicaid to join — but only if they prove every month they meet the same kind of requirements. (Goldstein, 6/28)

Atlanta Journal-Constitution: Wellstar Testifies Why It Should Get Augusta Hospitals; Public Responds

Hospital leaders with Wellstar Health System on Tuesday promised they will not close down the core services of the state-owned Augusta University Medical Center, such as its 24/7 emergency room, if they are allowed to take it over. (Hart and McCray, 6/27)

Anchorage Daily News: US Surgeon General Hears From ‘Terrified’ Providers About Alaska Youth Mental Health Crisis

The nation’s surgeon general heard from Alaska mental health care advocates on Monday about the need for more resources to address what they say is a crisis that is leading to more suicides, eating disorders and depression among young Alaskans. (DeMarban, 6/27)

Arizona Republic: Phoenix To Build Campground For Homeless Residents Of "The Zone"

Phoenix plans to build a structured campground for people living in "The Zone," the city's largest homeless encampment, according to city officials and city records. The city intends to build the campground on four acres of state-owned property at 1537 W. Jackson Street, two blocks from the Human Services Campus, where over a dozen homeless services nonprofits are located. (Rihl, 6/27)

Wyoming Public Radio: A Summer Food Program Is Providing Food Support To Students On Summer Break

The Food Bank of Wyoming is a Casper-based non-profit providing food for students. This summer they are providing bags of food for more than 1,600 kids and their families each week at numerous locations statewide. Their Totes of Hope program helps provide it at no cost to kids, families, or the organizations that partner with them to distribute food. “School's out for summer, which means summer fun, but for a lot of families [who are food insecure], there can be some worry with it,” said Rachel Bailey, executive director of the Food Bank of Wyoming. “About one in eight children in Wyoming face hunger, and a lot of times in rural areas have more of a challenge with this. We know that a lot of families rely on school meals to help feed their children for both breakfast and lunch. (Cook, 6/27)

