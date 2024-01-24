Scientists Find Workaround For Troubled Prostate Cancer Treatment
Read recent pharmaceutical developments in KFF Health News' Prescription Drug Watch roundup.
ScienceDaily:
Protein Discovery Could Help Solve Prostate Cancer Drug Resistance
Researchers have identified a receptor protein known as CHRM1 as a key player in prostate cancer cells' resistance to docetaxel, a commonly used chemotherapy drug to treat advanced cancer that has spread beyond the prostate. (Washington State University, 1/22)
ScienceDaily:
New Reagent Improves The Process Of Making Sulfur-Containing Compounds That May Be Used In Medicines
Researchers describe their development of a new reagent that allows a more efficient approach to make sulfoximines, sulfonimidoyl fluorides and sulfonimidamides that may be used in medicines. (H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Centr and Research Institute, 1/22)
Reuters:
US FDA Approves Vertex/CRISPR Gene Therapy For An Inherited Blood Disorder
The U.S. health regulator has approved Vertex Pharmaceuticals and CRISPR Therapeutics' gene therapy to treat a rare blood disorder requiring regular blood transfusions, in patients 12 years and older, Vertex said on Tuesday. The decision earns the therapy, branded as Casgevy, the second U.S. approval after it was greenlighted in December for sickle cell disease, another inherited blood disorder. (Sunny, 1/16)
ScienceDaily:
HIV: Early Treatment, One Key To Remission
People living with HIV need to take antiretroviral treatment for life to prevent the virus from multiplying in their body. But some people, known as 'post-treatment controllers,' have been able to discontinue their treatment while maintaining an undetectable viral load for several years. Starting treatment early could promote long-term control of the virus if treatment is discontinued. (Institut Pasteur, 1/23)
Modern Healthcare:
How Walgreens’ John Driscoll Plans To Make VillageMD Profitable
The retail pharmacy giant has invested billions of dollars into healthcare services such as primary care provider VillageMD, specialty pharmacy Shields Health Solutions and home care company CareCentrix. But promised returns, particularly from VillageMD, have proved elusive. The healthcare segment reported a $436 million operating loss in the first quarter of Walgreens' fiscal 2024, flat with a year ago. Under heavy scrutiny from analysts and investors, Walgreens executives know the healthcare services division needs to deliver—and soon. (Hudson, 1/22)
Reuters:
Red Cross Must Face Trimmed Lawsuit From Verax Test-Maker
The American Red Cross must face part of a lawsuit claiming it attempted to thwart competition in the market for anti-contamination treatments related to blood clotting, a U.S. judge has ruled. Massachusetts-based Verax Biomedical Inc, which makes a blood-testing product, can move ahead with claims that the Red Cross violated a state unfair-competition law and intentionally harmed its contracts with hospitals, U.S. District Judge Patti Saris said on Friday. (Scarcella, 1/22)