Scientists Now Say A Second Flu Strain Could Be Forced Into Extinction
Recently, one flu strain was found to have gone extinct during the covid pandemic, influencing this year's flu shots. Scientists say it may be possible to eradicate a second strain, of the total four, too. Also in the news: early ovarian cancer detection.
Bloomberg:
As Covid Spread, A Strain Of Flu Disappeared. Now Scientists Say A Second Could Go, Too
Stay-at-home orders, border closures, mask-wearing and other measures aimed at stemming Covid-19’s spread led to the global disappearance of a notorious winter germ. Now, scientists say it might be feasible with better vaccines to rid the world of a second one. For decades, flu epidemics were driven by four strains. One of them, the so-called Yamagata-lineage of type B influenza, was struggling to compete before the pandemic and hasn’t been seen since March 2020. (Gale, 3/12)
In other health and wellness news —
CBS News:
Denver Lab Is Developing First-Of-Its-Kind Tool For Early Ovarian Cancer Detection
When it comes to cancer survival, early detection is key. Unfortunately, that's next to impossible for ovarian cancer. Right now, there is no screening or tool to detect ovarian cancer early, leading to 80% of women diagnosed at a late stage. ... Now, a new lab in Denver is turning that hope into reality. AOA Diagnostics – a women-founded startup – is working to develop a first-of-its-kind tool that could transform women's healthcare. Instead of an invasive surgery, a simple blood test could detect ovarian cancer before it's too late. (Werthmann, 3/11)
The Wall Street Journal:
The New Science On What Ultra-Processed Food Does To Your Brain
Ultra-processed foods may not only affect our bodies, but our brains too. New research suggests links between ultra-processed foods—such as chips, many cereals and most packaged snacks at the grocery store—and changes in the way we learn, remember and feel. These foods can act like addictive substances, researchers say, and some scientists are proposing a new mental-health condition called “ultra-processed food use disorder.” Diets filled with such foods may raise the risk of mental health and sleep problems. (Petersen, 3/11)
Axios:
U.S. States That Get The Least Exercise — And The Most
Massachusetts may be the U.S. state where residents get the most aerobic exercise, according to new Apple Watch data. Many adults don't put in the recommended 150 minutes of weekly aerobic exercise, although they could hit that number with five 30-minute brisk walks weekly. Among participants in the study, the states with the highest percentage of people getting 150 minutes of weekly aerobic exercise were Massachusetts (67.2%), New York (66%) and Connecticut (64.1%), followed then by California (62.3%). (Mallenbaum, 3/11)
The Washington Post:
Teens Say Parents Are Distracted By Screens, Too
Almost half of teenagers say their parents at least sometimes get distracted by their phones during conversations, according to a survey from the Pew Research Center. However, 31 percent of parents said this is something they do. (Kelly, 3/11)