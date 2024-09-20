Scientists Pinpoint Which Animals May Have Spread Covid At Wuhan Market

The list of animals included the raccoon dog, hoary bamboo rat, dog, European rabbit, Amur hedgehog, Malayan porcupine, Reeves’s muntjac, Himalayan marmot, and masked palm civet. The new research doesn’t prove that the animals were infected by the virus, CNN explains, but that their DNA was found very near the virus, creating a strong possibility the animals were infected at the market. NPR takes an even deeper dive into the market's "Stall A."

CNN: Covid-19: Analysis Of Samples From Wuhan’s Huanan Market Supports Its Role As Central Site Of Early Spread Of Virus

After an in-depth analysis of the genetic material from hundreds of swabs taken from the walls, floors, machines and drains inside the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market in Wuhan, China — a site that’s been described as an epicenter of early spread of Covid-19 — scientists say they now know exactly which species of animals were in the same area where investigators also found the most positive samples the virus that causes Covid-19. (Goodman, 9/20)

NPR: New Research Points To Raccoon Dogs In Wuhan Market As Pandemic Trigger. It's Controversial

Remember the raccoon dog? The adorable fox-like critter made headlines in the spring of 2023, when it was implicated in some preliminary research on the source of the virus that causes COVID-19. Researchers had found genetic evidence that raccoon dogs, an exotic species known to be susceptible to the virus, were among the animals for sale at the wet market in Wuhan, China, where the outbreak was first identified. Now that research has been updated and published in the peer-reviewed journal Cell. (Spitzer, 9/19)

In other covid updates —

The New York Times: Former N.Y.C. Covid Czar Partied While Preaching Social Distancing

The official in charge of New York City’s pandemic response participated in sex parties and attended a dance party underneath a Wall Street bank during the height of the pandemic, even as he was instructing New Yorkers to stay home and away from others to stop the spread of Covid-19. He acknowledged his transgressions on Thursday after being caught on hidden camera boasting about his exploits. The video of the official, Dr. Jay K. Varma, who was City Hall’s senior public health adviser under Mayor Bill de Blasio from April 2020 to May 2021, was posted on Thursday by the conservative podcaster Steven Crowder. (Nir, 9/19)

USA Today: Free COVID Tests Offered By Government: How You Can Order

At the end of September, American households will be able to order free COVID-19 tests that will detect current variants and be usable until the end of the year, according to officials. In August, public health officials announced that the COVIDtest.gov program will once again be made available ahead of the COVID-19 surge that happens during winter. The respiratory virus peaks twice a year, once in summer and once in winter, according to the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. (Gomez and Forbes, 9/19)

Modern Healthcare: How Healthcare Finances Are Affected By The COVID-19 Pandemic

Some industry players are still trying to move past the COVID-19 pandemic 4 1/2 years after health officials declared it a global health crisis, though the lingering effects are giving others a financial boost. Executives at health systems, insurers, home health agencies and virtual care companies have pointed to the pandemic's continuing impacts as they feel out the latest trajectories for labor costs, utilization rates and investment priorities during earnings calls, investor presentations and conferences. (Hudson, 9/19)

Time: Did The Pandemic Break Our Brains?

COVID-19 can directly affect the brain, and living through the pandemic has indirectly affected cognition and memory, too. (Ducharme, 9/16)

