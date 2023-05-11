Self-Harm Risks Highest Immediately After Antidepressant Drug Prescription
A new study of more than 8.4 million electronic health records showed that right after a prescription of antidepressants is given is when patients are at highest risk of self-harm, Axios reports. Separately, research found that uncontrolled sleep apnea may be linked to future brain damage.
Axios:
Study: Patients At Greatest Risk Of Self-Harm Right After Starting Antidepressants
Patients who take antidepressants are at highest risk of harming themselves in the weeks immediately after the drug is prescribed, according to a new analysis of more than 8.4 million electronic health records. The Food and Drug Administration has warned since 2004 that antidepressants can increase suicidal behavior, but little is known about when the potential threat is greatest, researchers wrote. (Moreno, 5/10)
If you are in need of help —
Dial 9-8-8 for 24/7 support from the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. It's free and confidential.
In other health and wellness news —
CNN:
Sleep Apnea, Lack Of Deep Sleep Linked To Damage In Brain, Study Says
Uncontrolled sleep apnea — a disorder in which people stop breathing for 10 seconds or more at a time multiple times a night — may harm future brain health, a new study found. It’s estimated 936 million adults worldwide between the ages of 30 and 69 may suffer from sleep apnea, with many more people undiagnosed. If the sleep apnea is severe and untreated, people have three times the risk of dying from any cause. People with severe sleep apnea who spent less time in deep, also known as slow-wave sleep, had more damage to the white matter of the brain than people who had more slow-wave sleep, according to the study. (LaMotte, 5/10)
USA Today:
Autism Diagnosis In Adulthood: 'Takes A Mental Crisis'
It wasn't until Ashley Marchuck started experiencing frequent anxiety attacks at work — almost every day — that she started to suspect she might be autistic. Working at Starbucks, she was bombarded with loud noises such as the whirr of the coffee machines, the music playing, and the conversations among customers. The sensory overload was too much. The anxiety attacks, leaving her sweaty and panicked, wouldn't stop. (Altavena, 5/10)
Also —
ABC News:
EPA To Regulate Emissions, Pollutions Coming From Power Plants For 1st Time
The rule will prevent up to 617 million metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions through 2042, the equivalent of reducing the emissions of half the cars in the U.S., the EPA said. It would also generate an estimated $85 billion in net benefits to the climate and health benefits from reducing other types of pollution. The power sector has reduced its emissions 35% since 2005, according to the EPA. (Ebbs and Jacobo, 5/11)