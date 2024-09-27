Senate Bill Lays Out Cybersecurity Standards For Health Care Industry

The measure offers a timeline for companies to upgrade their IT systems, which will come with financial aid, and proposes penalties for those who don't comply. But one industry spokesperson countered: "Penalizing hospitals that are the victims of sophisticated criminal behavior diverts resources away from improving patient care."

Modern Healthcare: Cybersecurity Bill Would Set Industry Standards, Penalties

Senate lawmakers rolled out a bill Thursday to set cybersecurity standards in healthcare, promising financial assistance for hospitals to upgrade technology and penalties for organizations that don't measure up. The bill would also toughen standards for companies of "systemic importance" such as UnitedHealth Group's Change Healthcare, which sparked a monthslong collapse of payment and billing systems when it fell victim to a ransomware hack earlier this year. (McAuliff, 9/26)

Axios: Ending ACA Subsidies Could Affect 2 Million Chronically Ill

A decision by Congress to let enhanced Affordable Care Act subsidies expire next year could leave 2 million people with chronic conditions uninsured, a new analysis from consulting firm Oliver Wyman shows. Democrats on Wednesday introduced legislation to permanently extend the aid — a long shot, considering it would increase the deficit by $335 billion over a decade. But a short-term extension could be in the cards, especially if one party doesn't control the White House and Congress. (Reed, 9/26)

The Washington Post: Sweeping Bill To Overhaul Supreme Court Would Add Six Justices

A sweeping bill introduced by a Democratic senator Wednesday would greatly increase the size of the Supreme Court, make it harder for the justices to overturn laws, require justices to undergo audits and remove roadblocks for high court nominations. The legislation by Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) is one of the most ambitious proposals to remake a high court that has suffered a sharp decline in its public approval after a string of contentious decisions and ethics scandals in recent years. It has little chance of passing at the moment, since Republicans have generally opposed efforts to overhaul the court. (Jouvenal and Raji, 9/26)

KFF Health News: KFF Health News' 'What The Health?': Congress Punts To A Looming Lame-Duck Session

Congress left Washington for the campaign trail this week, but not before approving a spending bill that expires shortly before Christmas. Lawmakers will be busy after the election working on not just the legislation needed to keep the government running, but also several health programs set to expire. Meanwhile, Republicans continue to downplay abortion as Democrats press it as a campaign issue. (Rovner, 9/26)

In news about veterans' health care —

Military.com: Extra $12B For VA Medical Budget In Limbo After Exclusion From Short-Term Spending Bill

The Department of Veterans Affairs' request for an extra $12 billion from Congress to cover medical care costs is in limbo after lawmakers did not include the money in a short-term funding bill approved this week. Congress passed what's known as a continuing resolution, or CR, on Wednesday to ensure the government stays open after the fiscal year ends next week. While CRs typically just extend existing funding levels, VA officials asked Congress to include extra funding for the department to make up for an expected shortfall in its medical budget, warning that failing to provide the funding could mean staffing cuts and increased wait times for veterans. (Kheel, 9/26)

Military.com: Veterans Nationwide Can Now Use Their Phones To Get Emergency Care From VA

Veterans can now access emergency care from a Department of Veterans Affairs hospital by telephone or video under a new program that links patients experiencing medical distress with a VA provider. The VA announced Thursday that its tele-emergency care program, called tele-EC, is now available across the country, following a gradual rollout this year that has helped 61,182 veterans get care. (Kime, 9/26)

Military.com: Caregivers To Younger Veterans Face Depression And Suicidal Thoughts, Study Finds

The 14 million Americans who care for a chronically ill or injured veteran face challenges such as financial insecurity, stress and a lack of support that warrant attention by advocacy groups and the federal government, a new report has found. Roughly 5.5% of the U.S. adult population provides daily care and medical support for a veteran, services worth an estimated $199 billion to $485 billion annually, according to the report "America's Military and Veteran Caregivers: Hidden Heroes Emerging from the Shadows," which was released Tuesday. (Kime, 9/26)

