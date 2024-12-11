Senate Scrutiny Escalates For Dr. Oz, RFK Jr. Health Agency Nominations

Senate Democrats want answers from Dr. Mehmet Oz — who has been tapped to lead the agency that manages Medicare and Medicaid — on his previous support for eliminating traditional Medicare in favor of privatization. Also, Republican swing votes remain uncommitted on the nomination of vaccine skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to run HHS.

The Hill: Democrats Probe Dr. Oz Over Medicare Privatization: Letter

Leading Democratic lawmakers are demanding answers from Dr. Mehmet Oz on his previous support for eliminating traditional Medicare in favor of private Medicare Advantage plans. Led by Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), the lawmakers sent a letter to Oz on Tuesday “regarding our concerns about your advocacy for the elimination of Traditional Medicare and your deep financial ties to private health insurers.” (Weixel, 12/10)

Politico: RFK Jr. Becomes Latest Troubled Trump Pick

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is the latest Donald Trump Cabinet pick facing trouble in the Senate. At least three closely watched senators are noncommittal about confirming the vaccine critic, who’s being considered to lead the Department of Health and Human Services. Those include swing votes like Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, as well as Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, a physician who will chair a committee that could host confirmation hearings for Kennedy. (Perano, 12/10)

Axios: Most Americans Distrust Trump, RFK Jr. On Health: Axios-Ipsos Poll

The public trusts Anthony Fauci more than President-elect Trump and his incoming health team as a source of medical information, according to the latest Axios-Ipsos American Health Index. (Bettelheim, 12/11)

Stat: RFK Jr.'s 'Tough Love' Views Could Bring New Era In Addiction Policy

Despite the seemingly uncontroversial goal of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to “Make America Healthy Again,” many of his health care stances are deeply divisive: In the last two years alone, he has suggested that Covid-19 was genetically engineered to spare specific ethnicities, stated that radiation from cell phones causes cancer, and doubled down on the long-disproven claim that HIV does not cause AIDS. (Facher, 12/11)

Reuters: Lilly CEO Says Tax And Regulation Reform, Drug Affordability Are Focuses Under Trump

Eli Lilly, CEO David Ricks on Tuesday said at the Economic Club of Washington that tax and regulation reform and drug affordability were some policy focuses for the company in a second Trump administration. President-elect Donald Trump met with Ricks and the chief executive of industry lobbying group PhRMA in Florida last week. It was also reported that Pfizer (PFE.N), CEO Albert Bourla attended. (Wingrove, 12/10)

In other news from Washington, D.C. —

AP: US Rep. Brett Guthrie Of Kentucky To Lead Panel Overseeing Issues Affecting Daily Lives Of Public

Republican U.S. Rep. Brett Guthrie of Kentucky has secured the chairmanship of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, which wields broad jurisdiction over issues affecting the daily lives of Americans. ... Guthrie’s new role puts him at the forefront of some of the nation’s biggest policy discussions. The Kentucky congressman will lead a committee with jurisdiction over the country’s health care system, energy and environmental policies, consumer safety, and telecommunications and technology innovation. (Schreiner, 12/10)

The Hill: Mitch McConnell Receives Medical Attention After Falling

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.) received medical attention after falling following a Republican lunch meeting Tuesday. A spokesman for McConnell said the GOP leader tripped after the lunch. “He sustained a minor cut to the face and sprained his wrist. He has been cleared to resume his schedule,” the aide said in a statement. McConnell was later seen at the Capitol with a brace on one wrist and a bandage on his face. Asked by reporters how he was feeling, McConnell responded, “good.” (Bolton and Weaver, 12/10)

Modern Healthcare: PBM, Telehealth Bills See Last-Minute Push Into Spending Bill

Lawmakers and advocates are making a last-ditch effort to include pharmacy benefit manger-focused provisions and other legislation in year-end government funding bills, as a flurry of activity targets telehealth measures. Some of the items under consideration were part of a proposal leaked to lobbyists and reporters last week, including a possible three-year extension of expiring telehealth authorities in Medicare. But PBM legislation was not floated as part of the deal, and proponents inside and outside of Congress are pushing to bring those bills to the forefront. (McAuliff, 12/10)

Stat: Will The FDA Delay The Ban Of The Electrical Shock Device?

When Eagle visited the Judge Rotenberg Educational Center in a suburb south of Boston, with her mother in the early 2000s, the 14-year-old stepped into the brick building and caught a bizarre sight: kids wearing backpacks with wires bursting out of them. She asked a staff member about the backpacks, and was told that it was a graduated electronic decelerator, a device capable of shocking someone’s skin. (Broderick, 12/11)

KFF Health News: Listen To The Latest 'KFF Health News Minute'

This week on the KFF Health News Minute: Leaders often fail to address racial health disparities even when they have data showing they exist, and state programs to import cheaper drugs from Canada are struggling to get off the ground. (12/10)

Also —

Reuters: WHO's Tedros Confident Of Finalising Pandemic Treaty In 2025

The World Health Organization chief on Tuesday voiced confidence that states could finalise a pandemic agreement by May 2025, despite questions about whether the administration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump will support it. The WHO's 194 member states have been negotiating for two years on an agreement that could increase collaboration before and during pandemics after acknowledged failures during COVID-19. (12/10)

