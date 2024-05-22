Senators Accuse Pharmaceutical Firms Of Abusing Patent System
But an official from PhRMA, the drug industry’s trade group, said the current patent system has proper "checks and balances." Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., shot back: "You think it's working? Yeah, well, I don't." Other news from the Hill is on the farm bill and SNAP.
NBC News:
Sky-High Drug Prices? Senators Blame Patent Abuse
The drug industry’s top lobbying group on Tuesday faced fierce questioning at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing that explored whether abuse of the patent system is responsible for keeping prescription drug prices sky-high in the United States. The patent system is meant to reward innovation by allowing drugmakers to exclusively sell new medications on the market for a set period of time — typically 20 years. (Lovelace Jr., 5/21)
In news about the farm bill —
Newsweek:
SNAP Benefits Change Backlash Shocks Republican
The chair of the House Committee on Agriculture, which oversees the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), is "shocked" at the backlash he's faced after proposing changes to the program. As committee chair, Republican Representative Glenn "GT" Thompson of Pennsylvania will lead the lower chamber's efforts in drafting a new Farm Bill, a comprehensive spending package passed every five to six years that directs U.S. food and agriculture policy. Markup of the House draft of that bill is scheduled for Thursday. (5/21)
Politico:
Hemp And Marijuana Go To War
A farm bill battle is pitting hemp against its closest cousin: marijuana. The fight centers on intoxicating hemp products, which have developed into a multi-billion-dollar industry subject to few rules and regulations. Some marijuana companies and trade groups are pushing Congress to close a loophole that allows the production and sale of intoxicating substances derived from legal hemp. The hemp industry has a very different ask for lawmakers: leave the federal definition of hemp unchanged. (Fertig, 5/21)