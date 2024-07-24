Senators Press To Update Disabilities Law To Include All Tech Accessibility
Proposed bill aims to shore up Rehabilitation Act of 1973 to include websites, software, and other infrastructure that was left out when the law was amended in 1998.
Stat:
Key Disability Civil Rights Law Would Get A Big Refresh Under A New Bill
A key piece of disability civil rights law could get a much-needed refresh. Sen. Bob Casey Jr. (D-Pa.) will introduce legislation Wednesday to strengthen and extend Section 508 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973. The proposed update would boost online accessibility for people with disabilities on federal websites and significantly expand protections and working conditions for disabled federal employees. (Broderick, 7/24)
The Washington Post:
American Airlines Launches New Tag System To Handle Wheelchairs Better
American Airlines announced on Tuesday an automated tagging program for passengers with mobility devices. The streamlined system, the carrier said, should help it better manage passengers’ wheelchairs, scooters and other indispensable equipment. The new computer-generated tags, launched last week at airports worldwide, replace the ones written by customer service agents. The new markers resemble checked-bag tags but with a greater wealth of information, such as where to deposit the device upon landing; details about the equipment, including weight, battery type and any preexisting dings or damage; and an inventory of disassembled parts. (Sachs, 7/23)
Stat:
VA: Removing Race From Lung Test Won't Have Big Disability Impact
Veterans Affairs department officials said Monday they have launched a study to determine how removing race from widely used lung function tests may affect disability benefits for veterans, and they expect the impact to be much smaller than predicted in a study published earlier this year. (McFarling, 7/23)
Stat:
Children With Cerebral Palsy See Small Gains From Robot-Aided Rehab
For many kids with cerebral palsy, walking is taxing. They might spend thousands of hours step-stepping in physical therapy to make walking easier. In recent years researchers have developed robots to aid this rehabilitation. (Broderick, 7/24)
The Washington Post:
Blind Barbie With A Cane, Textured Skirt And Braille Packaging Hits Shelves
The most popular fashion doll in the world now has a line with a vision impairment.Blind Barbie has the shiny hair, high heels and picture-perfect features typically associated with the doll. But she also comes with a red-and-white cane, sunglasses that provide additional eye protection for individuals who may be sensitive to light, and a slightly upwards-looking gaze that blind people may have. Her skirt is designed with a textured ruffle, and brightly colored high-contrast hooks to make changing outfits easier for people with vision impairments. (Javaid, 7/23)