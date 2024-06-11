Side Effect Of Flavored Vape Bans: Unintended Increase In Teen Smoking
Also in tobacco-related news: The Justice Department and FDA announce a new law enforcement unit aimed at tackling illegal e-cigarettes, with a particular focus on the impact the devices have on kids and adolescents.
Newsweek:
Flavored Vape Bans Led To Increase In Teen Smoking: Study
Bans on flavored e-cigarettes —also known as vapes—may lead to an unintended increase in tobacco cigarette use, particularly among young adults, according to a recent analysis. Public health experts have long debated whether the availability of flavors such as fruit, candy, and mint significantly attract young people to vape products. Over the last decade, the immense popularity of vaping brands like Juul has led to piecemeal restrictions on flavored varieties. (The FDA banned Juul outright in 2022, but recently reversed course.) (Mesa, 6/10)
Reuters:
U.S. Unveils New Task Force Aimed At Cracking Down On Illicit E-Cigarettes
The U.S. Justice Department and the Food and Drug Administration on Monday launched a new task force that will take aim at the sale and distribution of illicit e-cigarettes, in a move to protect youth from illegal vaping products. The new enforcement effort comes after the FDA issued more than 1,100 warning letters to manufacturers, importers, distributors, and retailers for illegally selling or distributing unauthorized new tobacco products, including e-cigarettes. (Lynch, 6/10)
The New York Times:
Law Enforcement Unit Formed To Crack Down On Illegal E-Cigarettes
