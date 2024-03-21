Social Security Capping Overpayment Clawbacks At 10% Of Monthly Benefit
Social Security Commissioner Martin O'Malley said Wednesday that in addition to the monthly limits beneficiaries will not have to prove that they weren't at fault for the overpayments, and that waivers will be easier to request.
CBS News:
Social Security Clawed Back Overpayments By Docking 100% Of Benefits. Now It's Capping It At 10%
By law, the agency must claw back overpaid benefits, but SSA's policies had sparked outrage and concern after some Social Security recipients reported surprise bills that demanded payment within 30 days. Sometimes the bills mounted into the tens of thousands of dollars. If they couldn't immediately pay the bill, the agency could dock their entire monthly Social Security payment, leaving some people financially destitute, as reported by "60 Minutes," KFF Health News and other media outlets. In a statement issued Wednesday, Social Security Commissioner Martin O'Malley said the agency will cease "the heavy-handed practice of intercepting 100% of an overpaid beneficiary's monthly Social Security benefit." (Picchi, 3/20)
On the Affordable Care Act —
USA Today:
Obama, Pelosi Join Biden To Mark Affordable Healthcare Anniversary
President Joe Biden is touting his health care policy record with the help of some special guests: former President Barack Obama and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The Biden campaign is launching a week of events in eight battleground states ahead of the Affordable Care Act anniversary as the president vies for his second term in the White House. Obama and Pelosi, D-Calif., will join the president on a national organizing call Saturday to mobilize supporters around protecting the ACA. (Looker, 3/20)
On abortion and the election —
Reuters:
Trump Signals Support For 15-Week National Abortion Ban
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said he was leaning toward a 15-week national ban on abortion but supports exceptions for rape, incest and saving the life of the mother because "you have to win elections." (Chiacu and Oliphant, 3/20)