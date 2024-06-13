Soldiers’ Suicide Risk 9 Times Greater Than Death From Enemy Fire
A new Pentagon study examined data for a five-year period ending in 2019 and found suicide was the leading cause of death in active-duty soldiers. Axios, meanwhile, reports that response times for the 988 suicide hotline vary depending on where you live.
USA Today:
Exclusive: Data Reveals Startling Fact About US Soldiers And Suicide
U.S. soldiers were almost nine times more likely to die by suicide than by enemy fire, according to a Pentagon study for the five-year period ending in 2019. The study, published in May by the Defense Health Agency, found that suicide was the leading cause of death among active-duty soldiers from 2014 to 2019. There were 883 suicide deaths during that time period. Accidents were the No. 2 cause with 814 deaths. There were 96 combat deaths. (Vanden Brook, 6/11)
Axios:
988 Suicide Hotline Response Times Vary Based On Where You Live
Almost two years after the debut of a revamped national suicide hotline, its promise of a quicker, more seamless crisis response across the country is still a work in progress. (Goldman, 6/12)
WHYY:
Physician-Assisted Suicide Bill Heads To Del. Senate
A Delaware Senate committee has approved legislation allowing medical aid in dying after terminally ill patients urged members to let it get a floor vote. It’s the first time the state Senate has held a hearing on the Ron Silverio/Heather Block Delaware End of Life Options Act, named in honor of two advocates of the legislation. (Mueller, 6/13)
WBKO:
Kentucky Schools To Implement New Suicide Prevention Measures
Schools across Kentucky will soon enact new suicide prevention measures put in place by the state legislature in hopes of bringing mental health resources to students as young as fourth grade. Each year, students from sixth to twelfth grade are given a mental health screening at the beginning of the school year that tracks stressors and potential trauma that could impact their education. The enacted changes will make those screeners mandatory for students in fourth and fifth grade as well, allowing school counselors to flag mental health struggles earlier on, ensuring that students receive needed care. (Parham, 6/12)
CBS News:
Are California's Mental Health Courts Successful? That Depends On Who You Ask Because There's No Reliable Data
There is growing concern about who is eligible to avoid a felony conviction by participating in California's Mental Health Diversion Court. There are also many success stories and studies that point to the potential for reduced recidivism among successful mental health court candidates. However, critics worry that recent changes to the law are allowing some defendants to misuse California's recently expanded Mental Health Diversion Court program. (Watts, Sarwate and Manthey, 6/12)
If you need help —
Dial 988 for 24/7 support from the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. It's free and confidential.