Spotlight Falls On US Diet Panel Member’s Ties To Alcohol Industry

The New York Times says the national organization charged with assembling a committee to examine evidence about drinking and health has chosen a new panelist who has financial ties to the alcohol industry shortly after it dropped two scientists with financial interest conflicts.

The New York Times: U.S. Diet Panel Adds Another Researcher With Alcohol Industry Ties

Shortly after dropping two Harvard scientists with financial conflicts of interest, the national organization assembling a committee to assess the evidence about drinking and health has chosen four new panelists, among them another Harvard professor who also has financial ties to the alcohol industry. The committee’s work, under the auspices of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine, will be used to update the federal government’s dietary guidelines, which advise Americans on nutrition and diet, including how much they should or should not drink. (Rabin, 1/10)

More health industry news —

Modern Healthcare: DOJ Requirements For Medical Equipment Aim To Meet ADA Standards

The Justice Department soon will propose a regulation to advise publicly owned healthcare providers on meeting requirements they offer patients with disabilities accessible medical diagnostic equipment. The pending regulation will feature guidance for how providers including hospitals that are operated by state or local governments can meet Americans with Disabilities Act standards for items such as examination tables, scales, dental chairs, X-ray scanners and mammography equipment, the Justice Department announced Tuesday. (Bennett, 1/10)

Modern Healthcare: Low Home Treatment Rates Cost Safety Net Dialysis Centers

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services is penalizing some dialysis facilities. ... An observational study of nearly 2,200 dialysis facilities participating in the agency’s End Stage Renal Disease Treatment Choices model found safety-net facilities serving mostly Black and Hispanic patients more frequently experienced CMS reimbursement cuts as high as 5% in the first year of the payment model for not moving more treatment to the home. The results of the study by researchers at five universities were published Tuesday in JAMA Network. (Eastabrook, 1/10)

Modern Healthcare: Are Hospital-At-Home Programs Overreliant On Family Caregivers?

As more care moves into the home, family caregivers are becoming an essential linchpin in the healthcare system. Approximately 53 million adults provide unpaid care to spouses, parents, children or other relatives, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The amount of time such folks spent caring for family members increased from 9 hours a week in 2020 to 26 hours in 2023, according to a study released in mid-December by insurance and benefits company Guardian. (Eastabrook, 1/10)

Modern Healthcare: Elevance Health Providing Some Medicaid Patients With Smartphones

Elevance Health is launching a program across more than 20 states to provide smartphones to some eligible Medicaid enrollees in hopes of improving their healthcare access. The smartphones will come with unlimited data, talk and texting service at no cost to some members of select affiliated Medicaid plans who are eligible for the Federal Communications Commission’s Affordable Connectivity Program, according to a news release Wednesday. (Berryman, 1/10)

Modern Healthcare: JPM 2024: Oscar Health’s Mark Bertolini Details Marketplace Growth

Oscar Health expects the number of people signed up for its marketplace plans to grow by nearly a third compared with last year, CEO Mark Bertolini said during a presentation at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference Wednesday. The company anticipates increasing its membership by 31% to 1.3 million when open enrollment ends Jan. 16, he said. Most of Oscar Health’s growth has come from new members in existing markets, although “retention in enrollment for this year is going to be as high as it’s ever been,” Bertolini said. (Tepper, 1/10)

Stat: Generative AI Mines Health Records To Identify Patients’ Social Needs

Generative AI’s earliest applications in medicine have largely focused on curing not patients, but the plague of productivity physicians lose to digital documentation. Now, research suggests a way that large language models like ChatGPT could benefit both patients and providers: by automatically extracting a patient’s social needs from reams of text in their clinical records. (Palmer, 1/11)

