Staff Shortages Limit Admissions In Half Of Nursing Homes In Survey
The American Health Care Association found many homes facing such severe staff shortages that they had to limit new admissions. Separately, New York’s Mount Sinai Medical Center will shut some units as a staffing shortage impacts patient safety.
Modern Healthcare:
Nursing Homes Limiting Admissions Amid Staffing Shortage: AHCA
As the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services' staffing mandate looms, nearly half of nursing homes polled by the American Health Care Association are already limiting admissions due to severe staffing shortages, according to a report the industry trade group released Tuesday. In a survey conducted last month of 441 nursing homes across the country, seven out of 10 operators reported lower staffing levels than before the COVID-19 pandemic. (Eastabrook, 3/6)
CBS News:
ER Workers At Detroit Hospital Contemplate Strike, Citing Long Hours And Lack Of Staff
It's not every day that our health care providers walk off the job and onto the picket line. Now, over 40 workers at Ascension St. John Hospital are contemplating taking bold measures. For them, it's to make sure things are running smoothly inside. "We're a huge stroke center, cardiovascular center, trauma center, but we are worried that we are about to be unable to meet some of those national standards if current practices continue," said Dr. John Bahling. (Bailey, 3/7)
Bloomberg:
NYC’s Mount Sinai To Shut Beth Israel Hospital's Cardiac, Stroke Units
New York’s Mount Sinai Medical Center said it’s closing two units at its Beth Israel Hospital in downtown Manhattan this month. Certifications for stroke and cardiac units expire in early March, according to court documents filed Tuesday. “Due to the lack of staffing and increasing patient safety concerns, these designations will not be renewed,” Mount Sinai said in an emailed statement Wednesday.(Coleman-Lochner, 3/6)
The Baltimore Sun:
Johns Hopkins Medicine Chief Diversity Officer Steps Down After Viral Backlash Over ‘Privilege’ Definition
Johns Hopkins Medicine’s chief diversity officer is no longer in the role two months after she wrote a newsletter identifying people with “privilege” and sparking backlash. In the January newsletter from the Baltimore hospital and research center’s diversity office, Dr. Sherita Golden wrote that “privilege” was the “word of the month,” defining it as “a set of unearned benefits given to people who are in a specific social group.” Those social groups were categorized as white people, heterosexuals, cisgender people, men and Christians, among others. (Price, 3/6)