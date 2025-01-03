States Enact Laws To Protect Reproductive Health Data
Many laws have been put in place to protect individuals' reproductive health data and to keep it from being used to incriminate patients or target providers. Reuters explores the concern about the use of data obtained through "geofencing."
Reuters:
Protecting Reproductive Health Data: State Laws Against Geofencing
In the aftermath of the Supreme Court's 2022 decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, and the subsequent rise in state-based legislation limiting individuals' access to abortion, contraceptive methods, and gender-affirming care, over a dozen states have enacted laws protecting or expanding individuals' reproductive health care rights. ... New state laws aimed at curbing the use, sale, or other disclosure of individually identifiable health data reflect growing concerns that existing federal privacy regulations fail to adequately protect such personal health data, and particularly reproductive health data, from third-party access and criminal investigation. (Xavier, Frey and Phillips, 1/2)
Reuters:
Challenge To N.Y. Abortion Bias Law Revived By US Court
A U.S. appeals court on Thursday said a judge must reconsider his dismissal of a lawsuit by a pregnancy crisis center and others seeking to strike down a New York law that prohibits retaliation against employees who receive abortions. A unanimous three-judge panel, opens new tab of the Manhattan-based 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the plaintiffs, including crisis center operator CompassCare, would be able to proceed with claims that the 2019 state law is unconstitutional if the judge ultimately finds that it threatens their "very mission." (Wiessner, 1/2)
Iowa Public Radio:
Iowa Is One Of The Last States To Extend Postpartum Medicaid Coverage To 12 Months. Here’s What To Know
Starting this month, pregnant Iowans on Medicaid have 12 months of coverage after giving birth, a significant increase from the previous cutoff of 60 days. Iowa lawmakers approved the change in the last legislative session, making the state one of the last to approve the extension after the federal government started offering permanent matching funds in 2021 to states that extended coverage to 12 months. (Krebs, 1/2)