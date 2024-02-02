Study Finds Switching Disinfectants For Skin Can Reduce Hospital Infections

The type of disinfectant used on patients' surgical sites could have an impact on hospital-acquired infections, researchers find. Other industry news reports on home health devices, X-rays, and more.

Axios: Study Points To An Easy Way To Reduce Hospital Infections

A simple switch in disinfectants used on patients' skin before surgery can prevent thousands of in-hospital infections each year, a new study in the New England Journal of Medicine suggests. Hospital-acquired infections kill tens of thousands annually, sicken many more and cost billions — and they're often preventable through measures like disinfecting surgical sites. (Reed, 2/2)

Modern Healthcare: ECRI: Patient Misuse Of Home Health Devices A Top Concern In 2024

A safety watchdog group has raised a red flag over the at-home use of medical devices, but one provider said concerns should not derail the move of hospital-level care to the home. As more individuals opt to receive care at home, devices like infusion pumps and ventilators are increasingly being used outside of the clinical settings for which they were designed. These trends are being driven by increased use of home healthcare, home dialysis and hospital home care. (Devereaux and Eastabrook, 2/1)

AP: Getting A Dental X-Ray? A New Recommendation Says You Don't Need A Lead Apron

Those heavy lead aprons may be on their way out at the dentist office, depending on where you live. The nation’s largest dental association said Thursday it will no longer recommend the use of lead aprons and thyroid collars on patients who are getting dental X-rays. There are two main reasons for the change. X-ray beams are now more focused, so there is less concern about radiation hitting other parts of the body. Also, the aprons and collars can sometimes block dentists from getting the images they need. (Shastri, 2/1)

On medical debt —

AP: After Washington State Lawsuit, Providence Health System Erases Or Refunds $158M In Medical Bills

Providence health care system is refunding nearly $21 million in medical bills paid by low-income residents of Washington — and it’s erasing $137 million more in outstanding debt for tens of thousands of others — to settle the state’s allegations that it overcharged those patients and then used aggressive collection tactics when they failed to pay. The announcement Thursday came just weeks before Attorney General Bob Ferguson’s case was set for trial against Providence Health and Services, which operates 14 hospitals in Washington under the Providence, Swedish and Kadlec names. (Johnson, 2/1)

In financial news —

Modern Healthcare: Rising Medicare Advantage Costs Pinch Humana, Aetna, Cano Health

Runaway medical expenses are hurting Medicare Advantage plan, risk-bearing provider and digital health company finances, leading investors and insurers to question their positions in the market. Large insurers UnitedHealthcare, Humana and Aetna have begun to warn investors and regulators that higher-than-anticipated utilization in Medicare Advantage mean they may miss their financial targets for 2023 and that profitability may be squeezed this year. (Tepper, 2/1)

Modern Healthcare: Tenet Healthcare To Sell 4 Hospitals To UCI Health

Tenet Healthcare plans to sell four of its hospitals in Southern California and related outpatient locations to University of California Irvine's health system for $975 million. Under the definitive agreement announced Thursday, Lakewood Regional Medical Center, Los Alamitos Medical Center, Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center and Placentia Linda Hospital, along with their adjoining outpatient facilities, would join UCI Health. The facilities would use Dallas-based Tenet subsidiary Conifer Health Solutions as their revenue cycle management service. (DeSilva, 2/1)

Modern Healthcare: Tenet Healthcare, Novant Health Close $2.4B Deal

Tenet Healthcare closed a $2.4 billion deal to sell Novant Health three hospitals, 27 physician clinics, an outpatient center and a free-standing emergency department in South Carolina. East Cooper Medical Center in Mount Pleasant, Coastal Carolina Hospital in Hardeeville and Hilton Head Hospital on Hilton Head Island, along with their connecting clinics and facilities, were part of the transaction, nonprofit Novant Health said Thursday. (DeSilva, 2/1)

Bloomberg: Brazilian Health Care Provider Dasa To Evaluate Sale

Brazil’s health industry is struggling with higher costs, claims and regulation after the pandemic, which is putting pressure on companies to consolidate. UnitedHealth Group Inc. agreed to sell its Brazilian unit in December to entrepreneur Jose Seripieri Filho. The deal size wasn’t specified, but UnitedHealth said it will take a $7 billion charge with the sale.Dasa was valued at about 5.5 billion reais ($1.1 billion) as of Thursday’s close. (Lucchesi, 2/1)

St. Louis Post-Dispatch: St. Louis Wants Proof On New Hospital Before Subsidy Payout

The city says it needs more proof that minority contractors were paid before it doles out a $6.4 million subsidy to a new hospital developed by companies affiliated with Paul McKee’s NorthSide Regeneration. McKee has been planning the new hospital in north St. Louis for a decade, and two weeks ago, the Homer G. Phillips Memorial Hospital, licensed for 15 emergency room beds, two triage stations and three inpatient beds, finally opened. (Barker, 2/1)

Also —

Modern Healthcare: Oracle Taps Seema Verma To Lead EHR Division

Seema Verma, former administrator for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, is expanding her role at tech giant Oracle. Verma, who was CMS administrator under President Donald Trump, will serve as executive and general manager of Oracle Health, a source at Oracle confirmed. The change was first reported by Bloomberg. (Turner, 2/1)

This is part of the Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription