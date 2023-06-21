Study Highlights Estriol As Possible Treatment For Multiple Sclerosis; Covid Vaccine Does Not Affect Fertility
Fox News:
Breakthrough For Multiple Sclerosis Sufferers May Involve Helpful Hormone: ‘Patients Should Remain Optimistic’
A hormone released during pregnancy could help reverse damage in the cortex of the brain caused by multiple sclerosis (MS), a recent study led by UCLA has found. In people with MS, a potentially disabling autoimmune disease, immune cells attack and damage a protective coating called myelin, which surrounds nerves in the brain and spinal cord. When myelin is damaged, the nerve cells can no longer communicate with each other, which triggers symptoms of the disease. (Rudy, 6/21)
FiercePharma:
Novo Takes Action Against Unlawful Sales Of Ozempic, Wegovy
Three weeks after the FDA warned that some pharmacies are making unauthorized versions of Novo Nordisk’s highly demanded diabetes and obesity drugs, the company has filed suit against five outlets in the United States. (Dunleavy, 6/20)
CIDRAP:
COVID-19 Vaccination Doesn't Harm Ovarian Health, Fertility, Study Suggests
A Baylor University–led study finds no link between COVID-19 vaccination and poor ovary health and fertility among nearly 2,200 women of child-bearing age. (Van Beusekom, 6/20)
CIDRAP:
COVID-19 Vaccines Protective In Children Ages 0 To 11
Children under the age of 12 are protected against severe illness from COVID-19 by mRNA vaccines, but the effectiveness decreases over time, as does immunity gained from previous infections. These findings and others are published in a new study in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. (Soucheray, 6/20)
Reuters:
GSK's RSV Vaccine Shows Long-Term Efficacy In Late-Stage Trial
GSK on Wednesday said its vaccine for the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), which recently won EU approval, showed strong long-term protection in older adults in a late-stage trial. (6/21)
FiercePharma:
Lilly's Emgality Fails To Top Pfizer's Nurtec In Migraine Trial
Eli Lilly's Emgality didn’t outdo Pfizer’s Nurtec in the prevention of migraines in a head-to-head trial. (Liu, 6/20)
Reuters:
US FDA Approves Eli Lilly-Boehringer's Diabetes Drugs For Children
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Tuesday approved Eli Lilly and partner Boehringer Ingelheim's drugs Jardiance and Synjardy to treat type 2 diabetes in children. The drugs were approved as additions to diet and exercise to improve blood sugar control in children aged 10 years and above with type 2 diabetes, the most common form of the disease. (6/20)