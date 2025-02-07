Study Links Marijuana Dependence To Nearly Three Times Higher Death Rate

A new study found significantly higher death rates among ER patients diagnosed with cannabis use disorder than for those without. Separately in California, officials boosted safety testing of marijuana sold in the state. Also in the news: the fentanyl crisis, autism tests, and pilots' brain injuries.

The New York Times: Marijuana Dependence Linked To Higher Risk Of Death

Hospital and emergency room patients diagnosed with cannabis use disorder — defined as an inability to stop using cannabis even when the drug is causing harm — died at almost three times the rate of individuals without the disorder over the next five years, according to a study published on Thursday, the largest on the subject. Patients with cannabis use disorder were 10 times as likely to die by suicide as those in the general population. (Caryn Rabin, 2/6)

CBS News: California Increases Efforts To Test Safety Of Marijuana Sold In The State

For California, 2024 was a record-breaking year for the amount of marijuana products pulled by state regulators due to consumer safety issues. The state is now increasing efforts to test the safety of marijuana sold in the state. (Taylor, 2/6)

On the fentanyl crisis —

The Hill: GOP Seeks To Corner Democrats With Fentanyl Bill

House Republicans are moving quickly to pass legislation that would result in harsher sentences for people convicted of fentanyl-related offenses, putting pressure on Democrats who were divided on the bill during the previous Congress. Leadership on Wednesday teed up the GOP-sponsored HALT Fentanyl Act for a floor vote this week. The bill would permanently classify fentanyl-like substances into Schedule 1, a category reserved for the most dangerous drugs. (Weixel, 2/6)

The New York Times: Why It Is So Difficult To Stop The Flow Of Fentanyl Into The U.S.

Stopping fentanyl from entering the United States presents major challenges, raising the question of what Mexico can actually do to meet President Trump’s demands in order to avoid tariffs. (Villegas, 2/6)

The Wall Street Journal: As America Battles Fentanyl, Mexico Fights Flow Of American Guns

The country is upset at its neighbor, saying it is allowing deadly contraband to flow across the border. The president has been publicly demanding something be done. But it isn’t the U.S. complaining about fentanyl—it is Mexico trying to halt an influx of American guns. (Elinson, 2/6)

In other health and wellness news —

The New York Times: House Committee To Examine Secret Navy Effort On Pilot Brain Injuries

The Navy’s elite TOPGUN pilot school quietly undertook an effort called Project Odin’s Eye in the fall of 2024 to try to detect and treat brain injuries in fighter crew members, and leaders kept it so confidential that not even the broader Navy knew about it. Now, the powerful House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform is demanding to learn about the project, and what the Navy knows about the risk that high-performance jets pose to the brains of the crew members who fly in them. (Philipps, 2/6)

NBC News: Test That Aims To Rule Out Autism Using A Hair Strand Is Now Available

A test designed to identify biomarkers associated with autism in infants and young children is now available to the public in most states. LinusBio, a New Jersey-based startup, on Thursday launched the test, called Clearstrand-ASD, which it says can help physicians rule out autism in children 1 to 36 months old. The test requires just a single strand of hair. (Bush, 2/6)

