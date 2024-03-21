Study Links Newly Identified Bacteria With Aggressive Colon Cancer
The discovery could pave the way for future treatments that target the bacteria, which is said to shield tumor cells from the actions of cancer drugs. Also in the news: the struggle of caring for someone with Alzheimer's disease.
NBC News:
Aggressive Colon Cancer: Newly Identified Bacteria Found In Half Of Tumors May Drive Growth
A type of bacteria that causes dental plaque may be behind a treatment-resistant form of colorectal cancer, a study published Wednesday in the journal Nature found. The particular bacterium, which appears to shield tumor cells from cancer-fighting drugs, was found in 50% of the tumors tested in the study. The discovery, experts say, could pave the way for new treatments and possibly new methods of screening. (Sullivan, 3/20)
CBS News:
New Report From The Alzheimer's Association Highlights Struggles Caregivers Face
Nearly 7 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease. That's an increase of about 200,000 cases of the mind-robbing disease from last year. The new report highlights the significant burden caregivers face. It says taking care of someone with Alzheimer's amounts to a full-time job, filled with frustrations, heartache and stress. (Stahl and Nau, 3/20)
USA Today:
Do More Men Really Get Vasectomies Before March Madness? We Found Out
Amid the impending start of March Madness, college basketball fans across the country may happily forgo a few days of work or house chores to instead park themselves in front of the nearest screen airing the NCAA tournament. But for those men savvy enough to schedule vasectomy procedures timed to a good TV lineup, they have a valid excuse: "Don't like that I'm lazing about while watching hours and hours of basketball? Sorry, doctor's orders." (Lagatta, 3/21)
KFF Health News:
Telehealth Sites Promise Cure For ‘Male Menopause’ Despite FDA Ban On Off-Label Ads
Online stores sprang up during the covid-19 pandemic’s telehealth boom touting testosterone as a cure-all for men’s age-related illnesses — despite FDA rules issued years ago restricting such “low testosterone” advertising. In ads on Google, Facebook, and elsewhere, testosterone telemedicine websites may promise a quick fix for sluggishness and low libido in men. But evidence for that is lacking, physicians said. (Scaturro, 3/21)
NPR:
Federal Menthol Cigarette Ban Is Coming. So Are 'Non-Menthol' Substitutes
A long-awaited federal ban on menthol cigarettes and cigars remains in limbo, after the White House delayed finalizing a proposed rule until at least this month. In states like California and Massachusetts where such restrictions already exist, tobacco companies are launching new menthol-like products to try to sidestep regulations. These new "non-menthol" tobacco products mimic traditional menthols; they contain a different chemical additive with a similar cooling effect, and often come branded and packaged, much like their menthol predecessors. (Noguchi, 3/21)