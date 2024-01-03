Study: Nirsevimab Helps Prevent Hospitalization For Infants With RSV
New England Journal of Medicine:
Nirsevimab For Prevention Of Hospitalizations Due To RSV In Infants
The safety of the monoclonal antibody nirsevimab and the effect of nirsevimab on hospitalizations for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV)–associated lower respiratory tract infection when administered in healthy infants are unclear. (Drysdale, et al, 12/28)
CIDRAP:
Switch To Oral Antibiotics Occurred For Fewer Than Half Of Eligible Bloodstream Infection Patients
A study of US patients hospitalized with gram-negative bloodstream infections (GN-BSIs) found that fewer than half of those eligible were transitioned from intravenous (IV) to oral antibiotic therapy. (Dall, 1/2)
CIDRAP:
Diagnostic Stewardship Bundle Linked To Reduced Antibiotic Use In Ventilator-Associated Pneumonia
Implementation of a diagnostic stewardship intervention for suspected pneumonia at a Michigan hospital was associated with a reduction in positive respiratory cultures and broad-spectrum antibiotic use, researchers reported last week in Clinical Microbiology and Infection. (Dall, 1/2)
ScienceDaily:
New Method Illuminates Druggable Sites On Proteins
Scientists develop a new, high-resolution technique for finding potential therapeutic targets on proteins in living cells. The findings could lead to more targeted therapeutics for nearly any human disease. (Scripps Research Institute, 1/2)
CIDRAP:
Less Than 5% Of US Preschool Cohort Hospitalized For COVID Were Fully Vaccinated, Study Finds
Only 4.5% of a cohort of pediatric COVID-19 patients admitted to US hospitals during the period of Omicron predominance had completed their primary COVID-19 vaccine series, and 7.0% had started but didn't finish the series, The Pediatric Infectious Disease Journal reports. (Van Beusekom, 12/29)