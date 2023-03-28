Study Shows Heart Health Benefits Of Losing Weight, Even With Regains
A fresh study shows that losing weight may help long-term heart health, even if some of the weight is gained back. A separate study links being an early bird sleep apnea sufferer with longer CPAP use. Other research demonstrates that high rent prices negatively impact renters' mental health.
NBC News:
Losing Weight Is Good For The Heart, Even If You Regain Some Of It
Losing weight — even if some pounds are gained back — may help your heart over the long term, according to a study published Tuesday in the journal Circulation: Cardiovascular Quality and Outcomes. The findings may be welcome news to those who have found it difficult to keep weight off and feared the risks thought to be associated with gaining weight back. (Carroll, 3/28)
Colorado Sun:
A New Study Shows The Benefits And Risks Of Weight Loss Surgery
The moment of realization for Johnnie Stephen came on Aug. 9, 2016 — a date he remembers because it is memorialized by a photograph hanging on his dining room wall. He and his wife, Michelle, were visiting Branson, Missouri, on vacation and had decided to check out the landlocked tourist town’s curiously located Titanic museum. At the bottom of a replica of the doomed ship’s famed grand staircase, a photographer for the museum asked if they wanted a picture and then snapped the camera’s shutter button. Click. (Ingold, 3/27)
In other health and wellness news —
The Washington Post:
Early Birds With Sleep Apnea Use CPAP Machines Longer, Study Shows
Many people with sleep apnea struggle to keep wearing their CPAP machines all night because they find the treatment so uncomfortable. Now new research shows that your chronotype — whether you are a morning lark, night owl or somewhere in between — can influence your reaction to the breathing devices. (Bever, 3/27)
WUSF Public Media:
Research Shows High-Rent Burden Negatively Impacts Mental Health
Residents who spend more than 30 percent of their paycheck on rent are shown to experience higher rates of anxiety and depression, according to a study published by the National Library of Medicine. Isabelle Schroeder Le Bourlegat has moved four times in four years. She started therapy while living at her last apartment, a roughly 300-square-foot studio with no windows and bare amenities. (Paul, 3/27)
KHN:
Truly Random Drug Testing: ADHD Patients Face Uneven Urine Screens And, Sometimes, Stigma
Some adults who take prescription medication for attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder are required to have their urine tested for drugs several times a year. Others never are tested. Such screenings are designed to check if ADHD patients are safely taking their pills, such as Adderall, and not selling them, taking too many, or using other drugs. (Zionts, 3/28)