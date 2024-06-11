Suicides Increase In US, With Guns Being Used Majority Of The Time
Moreover, gun suicides have consistently outpaced gun homicides, data show. The New York Times takes a closer look at Montana, a state struggling with the highest suicide rate in the nation.
Axios:
Gun Suicides Account For Most Firearm-Related Deaths In U.S.
Gun suicides consistently outstrip gun homicides in the U.S., despite drawing less attention than other forms of gun violence. Suicide rates have increased in the U.S. over the past few decades and become a leading cause of death among young and middle-aged Americans. (Saric, 6/10)
The New York Times:
Montana’s Suicide Rate Is Highest In The U.S., With Most Involving Guns
On a typical day, Ali Mullen races from her job at the county health department in Helena, Mont. ... a big pack of gummy bears keeps her going, stashed in her handbag next to a different sort of lifesaver: a gun lock that she carries almost everywhere she goes. In a sparsely populated state where many people own firearms, the small metal contraptions, which fit around a trigger and cost less than $10 on Amazon, are one way Montanans are trying to reduce the high rate of people who kill themselves. (Corkery, 6/10)
Texas Public Radio:
Uvalde Families Sue UPS, FedEx For Shipping Gunman’s Weapon
Families of survivors of the Robb Elementary School shooting are suing the package shipping companies UPS and FedEx for allegedly violating state and federal law and their own corporate safety standards. The lawsuit was filed on the two-year mark of the shooting, which saw a gunman enter the school and murder 19 children and two teachers. The families said the shipping companies bear responsibility for the trauma and distress caused to the survivors of the massacre. (Padilla, 6/10)
Also —
The Colorado Sun:
Drew Petersen's "Feel It All" Explores High Country Mental Health
The Summit High School auditorium is dark when these words crawl across the screen: “While you are watching this film, three people will be die by suicide in the U.S. alone. This film will help change that.” “Feel It All,” by professional skier Drew Petersen, aims big, with the goal of exposing the dark corners of mental illness that haunt mountain communities. (Blevins, 6/10)