Texas Bill Would Prosecute Fentanyl Deaths As Murder
The Dallas Morning News said the bill won early approval from the Texas House on Thursday, even as protesters opposed the idea. In California, bills to target people in the fentanyl supply chain were blocked over concerns of mass incarceration. And Pennsylvania is set to ban supervised drug sites.
Dallas Morning News:
Fentanyl Deaths Could Be Prosecuted As Murder Under Texas Bill Voted Through By House
A bill that calls for prosecuting fentanyl deaths as murder won early approval from the Texas House on Thursday, even as protesters chanted from the gallery in opposition. Such a move is needed to crack down on dealers amid a surge of fentanyl deaths across the state, Rep. Craig Goldman, R-Fort Worth, said. The bill ratchets up penalties for making or distributing the powerful synthetic opioid, including allowing murder charges if the drug leads to someone’s death. (Torres and Morris, 4/27)
San Francisco Chronicle:
California Lawmakers Debate Fentanyl Bills As Overdose Crisis Mounts
California Democrats this week blocked several fentanyl bills amid concerns they would lead to mass incarceration, even as they face pressure to act amid a rising overdose crisis. (Bollag, 4/27)
Stat:
Pennsylvania Is Set To Ban Supervised Drug Use Sites
Pennsylvania lawmakers are set to pass a new ban on supervised drug consumption, effectively ending a Philadelphia nonprofit’s long-running effort to offer a sanctioned substance-use site meant to prevent overdose and death. (Facher, 4/28)
Also —
Houston Chronicle:
Fact Check: Abbott Says Fentanyl Is Leading Cause Of Death For 18-45
Abbott said fentanyl deaths are the leading cause of death for Americans 18 to 45, and a range of sources point to that statement being accurate. The CDC said it is "likely" true because, according to its data, the leading cause of death for that age range is unintentional drug overdoses due to other synthetic narcotics. Fentanyl comprises about 90% of synthetic narcotic deaths, the CDC said. Medical experts also said it is likely true but could not be sure because of the lack of CDC data. (Torres, 4/27)
Axios:
The Future Of Ketamine Therapy
Ketamine use is surging as veterans and people with persistent depression look for alternative treatments. But the industry that's sprung up around that demand is showing signs of buckling, leaving some patients stranded without support. (Moreno, 4/28)