Texas Moves Toward Providing More Postpartum Care

The bill would raise the time allowed on Medicaid to 12 months from the current two months. And Minnesota is close to becoming the latest state to legalize recreational pot.

The Texas Tribune: Texas Senate Committee Approves 12-Month Postpartum Medicaid Coverage Bill

A Senate committee approved a bill Thursday that would allow pregnant Texans to remain on Medicaid for 12 months after they give birth. The bill has already cleared the House, so the next step, if the chamber chooses, is to send it to the Senate floor for a vote. Texas currently offers low-income mothers Medicaid coverage for two months after pregnancy. Last session, the House voted to extend that to 12 months, but the Senate reduced it to six months. (Klibanoff, 5/18)

On transgender health care in Texas, Utah, and elsewhere —

Dallas Morning News: Dallas Doctor At Heart Of Fight Over Trans Care Will Leave Texas

The Dallas doctor who led Texas’ most prominent medical program for transgender youth is leaving Texas as legislators get within one step of banning gender-affirming medical treatments for minors. Dr. Ximena Lopez said she is moving to California. She will be finishing her care at UT Southwestern on July 31, according to the medical center’s website. (Wolf, 5/18)

Salt Lake Tribune: Intermountain Health Will Not Provide ‘Bottom Surgery’ For Trans Patients, Despite Hiring Surgical Director With That Expertise

After hiring a plastic surgeon with expertise in “bottom surgeries” as its new gender care surgical director, Intermountain Health will not provide that care for transgender adults diagnosed with gender dysphoria. (Harkins, 5/18)

Reuters: US Republican Transgender Laws Pile Up, Setting 2024 Battle Lines

This month's rush of bills, certain to attract court challenges, has become central to the Republican agenda in statehouses across the country and inflamed the so-called culture war in the United States that also encompasses abortion, gun rights and school curricula. ... To many political observers, these measures offer a preview of the 2024 elections, with Republicans portraying Democrats as out of touch on issues of sex and religion, and Democrats calling Republicans extremist and anti-democratic. (Trotta, 5/18)

From California —

San Francisco Chronicle: 1 In 4 California Child Care Facilities Has High Lead Levels In Water

Lead is pervasive in the drinking water of child care centers across California, with almost 1 in 4 child care facilities testing above legally allowed levels in the state, per new data released by the California Department of Social Services. (Hao, 5/18)

AP: California Lawmakers Block Bill Allowing People To Sue Oil Companies Over Health Problems

California lawmakers blocked two big environmental bills Thursday: One that would have ramped up the state’s emissions targets, and another that would have made oil companies liable for the health problems of people who live close to oil wells. They are among the hundreds of bills that did not survive the Legislature’s suspense file, a mysterious process where lawmakers decide — with no explanation — which bills will get a chance to become law later this year and which ones should not move forward. (Austin, 5/19)

From Washington state and Minnesota —

NBC News: Woman Who Refused Tuberculosis Treatment Not In Custody 2 Months After Arrest Warrant Issued

A Washington state woman who has repeatedly refused a judge’s order to take medication for tuberculosis remains at large weeks after a rarely used arrest warrant was issued, authorities said. The woman, identified in court documents as V.N., has a court hearing scheduled for Friday in Pierce County, south of Seattle, but it’s unclear if she’ll appear. (Stelloh, 5/18)

The Star Tribune: Minnesota House Casts Final Vote To Legalize Recreational Marijuana

Minnesota is just one Senate vote and a governor's signature away from legalizing recreational marijuana for adults. The DFL-controlled House voted 73-57 to legalize marijuana on Thursday night. The Senate could take up the bill as early as Friday. Pending Senate approval, the bill will head to the desk of Democratic Gov. Tim Walz, who's pledged to sign it. (Faircloth, 5/18)

