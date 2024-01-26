Texas’ Rape Pregnancy Data Show Hollowness Of Governor’s Promise

The Houston Chronicle says new data of an estimated 26,000 rape-related pregnancies in Texas since it enforced an abortion ban is drawing attention to Gov. Greg Abbott’s vow to "eliminate rape." In Iowa, a new bill would allow medical providers to refuse any care that violates their beliefs.

Houston Chronicle: Abbott's Vow To 'Eliminate Rape' Draws Fresh Scrutiny After New Study

Gov. Greg Abbott’s vow that Texas would work to “eliminate rape” has drawn renewed attention after a newly published study estimated more than 26,000 rape-related pregnancies in Texas in the 16 months since the state outlawed abortion. The governor’s comments came days after a 2021 Texas law took effect banning abortion starting around six weeks of pregnancy, when many people do not yet know they are pregnant. Asked about the bill’s lack of exceptions for rape, Abbott said Texas “will work tirelessly to make sure that we eliminate all rapists from the streets,” stating that “goal No. 1 in the state of Texas is to eliminate rape.” (Scherer, Harris, and Goldenstein, 1/25)

Houston Chronicle: How Researchers Estimated Rape-Related Pregnancies In Texas Post-Roe

Law enforcement databases are notoriously unreliable when it comes to capturing the true number of sexual assaults in the U.S. That’s why researchers relied primarily on public health estimates for a new study that roughly calculated the number of rapes and rape-related pregnancies in Texas and 13 other states that banned virtually all abortions after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022. The study found that Texas, which does not have an exception for rape in its abortion laws, had an estimated 26,313 rape-related pregnancies during the 16 months after its ban was in effect. (Gill, 1/25)

In abortion updates —

Iowa Public Radio: Iowa Bill Says Medical Providers Could Refuse To Provide Any Services That Violate Their Beliefs

Medical providers could refuse to perform any health service that violates the provider’s ethical, moral or religious beliefs under a bill that advanced Wednesday in the Iowa Senate. Federal and state regulations already say doctors cannot be required to provide abortions. The Republican-backed bill in the Iowa Senate would let providers, pharmacists, hospitals and insurance companies opt out of participating in, referring patients to, or paying for any health care services they find objectionable. (Sostaric, 1/25)

Missouri Independent: Missouri Republicans Push Bill To Defund Planned Parenthood

After years of court losses and legislative stalemates, Republicans and anti-abortion advocates in Missouri are once again trying to block Planned Parenthood from receiving money through Medicaid. A Senate committee debated legislation Wednesday that would change Missouri law to make Planned Parenthood ineligible to receive reimbursements from MO HealthNet, the state’s Medicaid program. (Spoerre, 1/26)

The Washington Post: Tennessee’s Abortion Ban Turned A Grieving Allie Phillips Into A Candidate

Framed ultrasounds hang next to Allie Philips’s mantel, a shrine to the child she never had: delicate silver necklaces and receiving blankets embroidered with the name Miley Rose, beside a tiny pink urn containing fetal ashes. It’s here, by the fireplace, where Phillips runs her in-home day care, greets her mechanic husband at the end of his workday and watches their daughter play with the family’s pit bull rescue. It’s also here where she’s coordinating her campaign for state legislature, motivated by the trauma of seeking an abortion while pregnant with Miley Rose. (Hennessy-Fiske, 1/25)

AP: New Jersey Already Protects Abortion Rights. Now Democrats Want To Cover Out-Of-Pocket Costs, Too

Dawn Ericksen was struggling with an opioid addiction a dozen years ago when she got pregnant and realized she couldn’t keep herself safe, much less a baby. Working part-time, she couldn’t afford the hundreds of dollars she would need for an abortion and had to turn to a trusted friend to help cover the costs. Ericksen, a 43-year-old attorney from southern New Jersey who has been sober for 10 years, is now speaking out about her experience because she thinks women’s voices need to be heard. (Catalini, 1/25)

The Washington Post: What Biden’s Latest Actions On Reproductive Health Mean

Some patients and providers say they continue to encounter barriers to care since the Supreme Court’s decision in June 2022 to strike down Roe and overturn the constitutional right to abortion. Here’s what the administration’s steps would mean for consumers. Most employer and individual health plans must cover contraceptives approved or cleared by the Food and Drug Administration without asking patients to pay out-of-pocket costs. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra sent a letter to health insurers reminding them to provide contraceptives at no cost. (Malhi and Diamond, 1/25)

On fertility —

Axios: Men's Age Has Long Been Overlooked In Fertility

While the burden of undergoing fertility treatment typically has fallen on women, there's growing recognition of infertility in men — especially as people are putting off having kids until later in life. Emerging data suggests that the count and quality of sperm decreases with age and can be impacted by other health factors. (Mallenbaum, 1/26)

Axios: Tech Firms Court Growing Demand For Male Fertility Services

Growing awareness about male infertility and shifting cultural attitudes are fueling demand among tech startups offering men at-home fertility services. Fertility care has historically been marketed toward women, but male fertility is a growing business amid mainstream alarm over falling sperm counts and interest in what screenings may indicate about a man's overall health. (Reed, 1/26)

