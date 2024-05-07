The Risk Of Inheriting Alzheimer’s May Be Higher Than Was Thought
A new study into a gene long linked to risks for Alzheimer's shows the disease may be more commonly inherited. Meanwhile, researchers found human brains were larger for people born in the late 20th century than earlier — and this may protect us against dementia.
CNN:
Genes Known To Increase The Risk Of Alzheimer’s May Actually Be An Inherited Form Of The Disorder, Researchers Say
Alzheimer’s disease may be inherited more often than previously known, according to a new study that paints a clearer picture of a gene long known to be linked to the common form of dementia. (Goodman, 5/6)
Bay Area News Group:
Our Brains Are Growing. Will That Help Prevent Dementia?
Starting about 3 million years ago, our brains got bigger, helping us master everything from cave painting to particle physics. Now we’re in a modern-day growth spurt. A new study by researchers at UC Davis Health found that the brains of people born in the 1970s had 6.6% larger volumes and almost 15% greater brain surface area than those of people born in the 1930s. (Krieger, 5/6)
In other research —
CBS News:
CHOP Helps Restore Vision In 2 Children Using Experimental Gene Editing Treatment
A first-of-its-kind genetic treatment at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia is restoring and improving vision, according to a study released on Monday. The treatment was tested on 12 adults and two children who have a genetic form of vision loss. According to the results published, the two children at CHOP had significant improvements. (Stahl, 5/6)
Stat:
Pediatric Hypertension Doubles Risk Of Adult Cardiovascular Disease
Children and adolescents diagnosed with high blood pressure have double the risk of major cardiovascular problems as adults, a new study that followed them into their 20s and 30s reports. (Cooney, 5/6)
The Washington Post:
Ultrasound Technology Is Used In Many Ways. Addiction Is The Next Frontier
The use of the high-frequency sound waves is also being adapted to treat Alzheimer’s disease, tumors and psychiatric disorders. (Ovalle, 5/6)