Trans People’s Bathroom Use Limited To ‘Biological Sex’ Facilities At Capitol
The rule change is in response to Delaware Democrat Sarah McBride's election to Congress. No stranger to such actions, McBride said: "This effort to distract from the real issues facing this country hasn’t distracted me over the last several days."
The Washington Post:
Speaker Johnson Restricts Use Of Capitol Bathrooms By Transgender People
House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-Louisiana) said Wednesday that transgender individuals would not be allowed into restroom facilities in the Capitol and House office buildings that do not correspond with their sex assigned at birth, announcing the rule change about two weeks after Democrat Sarah McBride of Delaware became the first openly transgender individual elected to Congress. “All single-sex facilities in the Capitol and House Office Buildings — such as restrooms, changing rooms, and locker rooms — are reserved for individuals of that biological sex,” Johnson said in a statement. “It is important to note that each Member office has its own private restroom, and unisex restrooms are available throughout the Capitol. Women deserve women’s only spaces.” (Vazquez and Alfaro, 11/20)
The Guardian:
Trans Congresswoman Sarah McBride Responds To Capitol Hill Bathroom Ban
McBride is due to be sworn in in January to represent Delaware after handily winning the seat in the election earlier this month, having been the first openly trans person elected to the state senate seat there in 2020. But on Wednesday, after Johnson’s announcement, McBride responded with a post on X: “I’m not here to fight about bathrooms, I’m here to fight for Delawareans and to bring down costs facing families. Like all members, I will follow the rules as outlined by Speaker Johnson, even if I disagree with them. This effort to distract from the real issues facing this country hasn’t distracted me over the last several days.” (Chao-Fong, 11/20)
