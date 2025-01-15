Trump Administration Could Squelch Biomedical Innovation, Experts Warn
Although some concede reforms are needed at the National Institutes of Health, and specifically the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, overhauling the agency whose research saves lives is a concern. ProPublica explains why.
ProPublica:
Trump Could Drastically Reshape NIH. Here’s What’s At Stake.
Lifesaving HIV treatments. Cures for hepatitis C. New tuberculosis regimens and a vaccine for RSV. These and other major medical breakthroughs exist in large part thanks to a major division of the National Institutes of Health, the largest funder of biomedical research on the planet. (Barry-Jester, 1/15)
Stat:
NIH Wants Wider Access For Medicines Based On Government-Funded Research
After years of prodding, the National Institutes of Health has adopted a new policy requiring companies seeking licenses to sell medical products invented with government research to submit plans for ensuring greater access to patients. (Silverman, 1/14)
On President-elect Donald Trump's Cabinet picks —
Huffpost:
Pete Hegseth Says Alcohol Allegations Are 'False,' Also Vows Not To Drink On Job
President-elect Donald Trump’s pick to lead the Department of Defense said Tuesday that all the reports of his excessive drinking were false. Pete Hegseth also said at his confirmation hearing that he wouldn’t drink another drop if he’s confirmed by the Senate to lead the U.S. military. (Delaney, 1/14)
The Washington Post:
Dr. Oz’s Medicare Leadership Team At CMS Takes Shape
President-elect Donald Trump appears poised to tap a trio of health policy experts to serve as top deputies to Mehmet Oz, his pick to oversee the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, according to seven people who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations. (Diamond, 1/14)
Politico:
The Cost Of Opposing RFK Jr.
How much money is going into a campaign to convince senators to block the confirmation of President-elect Donald Trump’s choice to lead HHS, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.? More than $1 million, according to a spokesperson for the “Stop RFK War Room” initiative, helmed by the Democratic-aligned health care advocacy group Protect Our Care, POLITICO’s Daniel Payne reports. (Cirruzzo, 1/14)