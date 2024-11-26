Trump Might Medically Discharge All Transgender Troops
According to several news outlets, an executive order is being drafted that would immediately discharge all transgender service members — estimated at 15,000 — from the military, a move that would prove to be chaotic at a time when new recruitments are low. Donald Trump's team did not deny the reports but said no decisions have been made.
Military.com:
Trump Reportedly Weighs Immediate Discharge Of All Transgender Troops. Here's What That Would Mean.
President-elect Donald Trump's transition team is developing an executive order that would medically discharge the estimated 15,000 transgender service members from the military, according to several international news outlets. The sudden dismissal of so many troops would prove chaotic, advocates supporting LGBTQ+ service members say, and the military services would be forced to fill gaps and compensate for a loss of experience at a time when recruiting remains a struggle. Trump transition team spokesperson Karoline Leavitt did not deny the accuracy of the reports when emailed by Military.com, but said that "no decisions on this issue have been made." (Toropin and Novelly, 11/25)
St. Louis Public Radio:
Missouri Judge Upholds State’s Ban On Transgender Care
A Missouri judge has upheld a 2023 state law that bars transgender minors from receiving cross-sex hormones, surgeries and other gender-affirming care treatments. Lambda Legal, the ACLU of Missouri and St. Louis-based law firm Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner last year sued the state, arguing the law discriminates against transgender minors and violates the rights of parents to decide what treatment is best for their children. (Fentem, 11/25)
The New York Times:
Judge Allows San Jose State Transgender Volleyball Player To Compete
A transgender volleyball player at San Jose State University can continue to compete on the women’s team, a judge ruled Monday, despite complaints from other players who object to the participation of an athlete who is transgender. The decision by a federal judge in Colorado came two days before a conference tournament involving the team was set to begin. It is the latest chapter in the fierce national debate about whether transgender athletes, particularly transgender women, should be allowed to compete on teams that align with their gender identity. (Nostrant and Selig, 11/25)
CNN:
Nancy Mace, Now Targeting Transgender Lawmaker, Called Herself ‘Pro-Transgender Rights’ In 2023
Republican Rep. Nancy Mace as recently as last year called herself “pro-transgender rights” and said she supported children exploring gender identities with different hairstyles, clothing and preferred pronouns, a stark contrast to more recent comments that have put her in the national spotlight. Last week, the South Carolina Republican introduced a resolution to amend the rules of the US House of Representatives to ban transgender women from using women’s restrooms at the Capitol and filed broader legislation that would apply to every federal building and federally funded school. (Kaczynski, 11/25)
The New York Times:
Transgender Activists Question The Movement’s Confrontational Approach
Facing diminishing public support, some activists say all-or-nothing tactics are not working. “We have to make it OK for someone to change their minds.” (Peters, 11/26)