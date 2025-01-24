Trump Pardons 23 Abortion Protesters; Vance To Attend March For Life Today
President Donald Trump, who is traveling today, is scheduled to address the crowd through a video message. The rally, in its 52nd year, is expected to bring an estimated 150,000 marchers and will end at the Capitol. Organizers plan to focus their attention on state-level abortion battles.
Axios:
Trump Pardons 23 Anti-Abortion Activists On March For Life Rally Eve
President Trump signed pardons on Thursday for 23 anti-abortion protesters who were convicted of illegally blockading a reproductive health clinic in Washington, D.C. "They should not have been prosecuted, it's a great honor to sign this," Trump said as he signed the order one day before he's due to speak via video at anti-abortion activists' annual March for Life rally at the national mall in D.C., which Vice President JD Vance is due to address in person. (Falconer, 1/24)
The Hill:
Trump To Address March For Life Via Video, Vance To Speak In Person
President Trump will address the annual March for Life event on the National Mall via video message Friday, while Vice President Vance will speak to the crowd in person. The president is scheduled to visit North Carolina and California on Friday, so he will instead address the crowd via video message, organizers said. (Samuels, 1/23)
AP:
March For Life Returns To Washington: What To Look For When Anti-Abortion Activists Gather
Thousands of anti-abortion activists are coming to Washington Friday for the annual March for Life, seeking to build momentum after a string of victories and maintain pressure on legislators. After decades of fighting to overturn Roe v. Wade, organizers are seeking to focus on the multiple state-by-state battles taking place over abortion rights. (Fields, Fernando and Khalil, 1/24)
The New York Times:
Sensing Political Support, Abortion Opponents Raise Ambitions
Anti-abortion activists are charging ahead with their ultimate mission to end all abortions nationwide, freshly emboldened by powerful allies in Washington, a continued Supreme Court majority and legislative opportunities in conservative states. At the March for Life on Friday, the three most powerful men in America are expected to give remarks: President Trump via recorded video, and Vice President JD Vance and Speaker Mike Johnson in person. On Thursday Mr. Trump pardoned 23 activists convicted of obstructing access to abortion clinics. (Dias and Lerer, 1/24)