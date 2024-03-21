US Life Expectancy Rises, But Overdose Deaths Rise As Well
Politico reports on an increase in U.S. life expectancy, after a two-year dip, while Stat reports on a record number of overdose deaths — yet, there are "signs of leveling off" for the U.S. overdose rate. Global fertility rates are also in the news.
Politico:
CDC: US Life Expectancy Rises After 2-Year Dip
U.S. life expectancy increased for the first time in two years, according to a new report by the CDC. The report, released Thursday, marks a notable reversal: People born in the U.S. in 2022 can expect to live 77.5 years, an increase from 76.4 in 2021. Life expectancy had dropped in 2020 and 2021, which experts have said was driven by Covid-19 deaths and drug overdoses. The 2021 life expectancy report — a decline from 77 years to 76.4 years — marked the lowest U.S. life expectancy since 1996. (Cirruzzo, 3/21)
Stat:
Overdose Deaths Hit Another Record But Show Signs Of Leveling Off
The U.S. recorded 107,941 drug overdose deaths in 2022, according to a new federal report — a total that marks an all-time record but also shows signs that the country’s overdose rate may finally be leveling off after years of steady increase. (Facher, 3/21)
In related news —
CNN:
Global Fertility Rates To Plunge In Decades Ahead, New Report Says
A new study projects that global fertility rates, which have been declining in all countries since 1950, will continue to plummet through the end of the century, resulting in a profound demographic shift. (Cheng, 3/20)
The Washington Post:
Women Are Getting Off Birth Control Amid Misinformation Explosion
Search for birth control on TikTok or Instagram and a cascade of misleading videos vilifying hormonal contraception appear: Young women blaming their weight gain on the pill. Right-wing commentators claiming that some birth control can lead to infertility. Testimonials complaining of depression and anxiety. Instead, many social media influencers recommend “natural” alternatives, such as timing sex to menstrual cycles — a less effective birth-control method that doctors warn could result in unwanted pregnancies in a country where abortion is now banned or restricted in nearly half the states. (Weber and Malhi, 3/21)