US Maternal Deaths Still Higher Than Other High-Income Nations: Study
The good news: Maternal deaths in the U.S. have fallen back to pre-pandemic levels. The bad, according to a study, is that those numbers exceed rates in other high-income nations, and the figures get worse for Black mothers. Another finding of the report is that most of the deaths are happening within the first year after birth.
CBS News:
U.S. Maternal Mortality Rate Far Exceeds Other High-Income Nations. Here's What's Different
Approximately 22 women died from childbirth-related causes for every 100,000 live births in the United States in 2022, according to the Commonwealth Fund, a private research foundation, making the U.S. the country with the highest rate of maternal deaths of any high-income nation analyzed. In comparison, the three countries with the lowest rates are Sweden, with nearly three deaths for every 100,000 births, Switzerland, with one, and Norway, with zero. (Moniuszko, 6/4)
ABC News:
New Study Finds Most Maternal-Related Deaths In The US Happen After Birth
In the United States, 22% of maternal deaths happened during pregnancy, most often the result of heart conditions and stroke. Approximately 13% of all deaths occurred on the day of delivery. After delivery, 12% of deaths took place in the first week postpartum, the most common contributors being high blood pressure, severe bleeding and infection. Twenty-three percent of deaths occurred up to 42 days after birth. Late deaths, which accounted for 30% of all deaths, happened up to one year after birth and were frequently associated with cardiomyopathy. (Merchan and Jafari, 6/5)
Read the Commonwealth Fund report —
Insights into the U.S. Maternal Mortality Crisis: An International Comparison
In related news —
WAFF:
Alabama Department Of Public Health Announces New Maternal Autopsy Program
According to the latest CDC data from 2021, Alabama is ranked as the fourth worst in the nation for maternal death. Which is why state health leaders have implemented a new maternal autopsy program. The Alabama Department of Public Health reports almost 50% of maternal deaths don’t have an autopsy performed. Lindsay Harris with ADPH Maternal Mortality Review Program told WAFF 48 that this could be due to several reasons: the cost, the family was never offered an autopsy or no one in their area can perform an autopsy. Now, through the new Alabama maternal autopsy program, family members of the woman who died during pregnancy or up to a year after delivery will be offered an autopsy completely free of charge. (Peppenhorst, 6/3)