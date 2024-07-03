US Preps For Possible Pandemic, Taps Moderna To Make Bird Flu Vaccine

As the virus spreads to more cattle and poultry, the government also enlisted commercial labs to help amp up its supply of tests that would detect the H5N1 bird flu in humans. Meanwhile, as covid cases soar in Western states, the NIH begins testing its nasal covid vaccine.

CIDRAP: HHS Awards Moderna $176 Million To Develop MRNA H5 Avian Flu Vaccine

The US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), through its Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), today announced that it has awarded Moderna $176 million to develop a prepandemic vaccine against H5 avian influenza. In its announcement, HHS said the award helps bolster the nation's pandemic flu vaccine capacity, which currently relies on an older traditional vaccine platform. Moderna will leverage its domestic large-scale commercial mRNA vaccine manufacturing platforms and ongoing development of mRNA-based seasonal flu vaccines. (Schnirring, 7/2)

Stat: U.S. Expanding Capacity To Test People For H5N1 Bird Flu

As the H5N1 bird flu outbreak in dairy cows enters its fourth month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is taking steps to ramp up the nation’s capacity to test for the virus in people. (Molteni, 7/2)

Stat: Bird Flu Outbreak Puts Veterinarians In Tough Spot — The Frontlines

When, in April, the federal government began requiring some cows to be tested for a strain of avian flu before their herds could be moved across state lines, it seemed like an obvious step to try to track and slow the virus that had started spreading among U.S. dairy cattle. But Joe Armstrong, a veterinarian at the University of Minnesota extension school, feared the U.S. Department of Agriculture rule could lead to potential problems for his colleagues, who were in effect being deputized to implement it. (Joseph, 7/3)

In covid news —

CIDRAP: NIH Announces Launch Of Clinical Trial For Nasal COVID Vaccine

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) yesterday announced the launch of a phase 1 trial of a nasal vaccine against COVID-19, which also marks the first National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) trial conducted as part of the government's Project NextGen—an effort designed to advance the development of next-generation vaccines against the disease. (Schnirring, 7/2)

The Wall Street Journal: GSK To Buy CureVac’s Covid-19, Flu Vaccine Rights In Up To $1.56 Billion Deal

GSK struck a deal to buy the rights to CureVac’s Covid-19 and flu vaccines for up to 1.45 billion euros ($1.56 billion), bolstering the U.K. pharmaceutical company’s vaccine portfolio at a time when bird-flu concerns are boosting demand. Governments around the world are stepping up efforts to prevent the potential spread of the avian flu virus to people. (Goriainoff, 7/3)

CIDRAP: No Link Between First Trimester COVID-19 Vaccination And Birth Defects

Maternal COVID-19 vaccination in the first trimester of pregnancy is not linked to major structural birth defects, according to a study yesterday in JAMA Pediatrics. The study was based on outcomes seen among women who received one or two mRNA COVID-19 vaccine doses in the first trimester of pregnancy and gave birth from March 5, 2021, to January 25, 2022, at eight US study sites. (Soucheray, 7/2)

CBS News: COVID Trend Reaches "High" Level Across Western U.S. In Latest CDC Data

A key indicator for tracking the spread of COVID-19 has officially reached "high" levels across western U.S. states, data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now shows. But the agency says it remains too early to say whether this year's summer COVID-19 surge has arrived nationwide. Levels of SARS-CoV-2 virus showing up in wastewater samples are climbing in most parts of the country, according to figures from the agency through June 27. (Sheehan, 7/2)

