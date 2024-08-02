VA Slip-Ups Made During Full Disability Claim Assessments Cost $100M
An inspector general's report found that about 75% of claims were improperly processed. More military health news is on delayed claim payments and a burn pit registry.
Stars And Stripes:
VA Worker Errors When Reviewing Claims For Full Disability Cost $100M, Auditors Say
Workers with the Department of Veterans Affairs made mistakes costing $100 million when reviewing veterans claims for full disability connected to injuries and illnesses from military service, a new report from the agency’s inspector general concluded. About 75% of claims for a 100% disability rating that auditors reviewed between May 2022 and April 2023 were improperly processed, resulting in overpayments and underpayments, according to the July report. (Hersey, 7/31)
Stars And Stripes:
Disabled Veterans Living Overseas Say They Pay Thousands Of Dollars For Health Care To Cover Delayed VA Claim Payments
Vietnam veteran Jim Esposito, who retired to the Philippines from Oklahoma in 2010, receives spinal treatments and pain medication at the Department of Veterans Affairs clinic in Manila for injuries suffered during military service 50 years ago. Terrence Michalski, a disabled Navy veteran also residing in the Philippines, has had frequent hospitalizations for a heart condition and degenerative disk disease related to combat duty. Both veterans said they must pay thousands of dollars each year for their medical care because the VA’s paper-based claims system leads to delays and uncertainties for health care reimbursement. (Hersey, 7/30)
Military.com:
New Burn Pit Registry Aims For Data On 4.7 Million Veterans To Assist In Research On Exposure To Hazards
The Department of Veterans Affairs has overhauled its registry for veterans exposed to burn pits and other airborne hazards overseas, working with the Defense Department to include 4.7 million veterans who served in locations with potentially dangerous air quality. The VA announced Thursday that the new Airborne Hazards and Open Burn Pit Registry, which includes basic information on veterans as well as deployment history, will advance scientific research on the health effects of exposure overseas to smoke, sand, chemical fires and fine particulate matter. (Kime, 8/1)
Military Times:
VA Secretary To Remain In Role Through End Of Term In January
Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough will continue in his role until President Joe Biden exits office in January, a VA official confirmed Thursday. Until that time, McDonough is “fighting like hell” to help veterans get their earned benefits and health care, said VA Press Secretary Terrence Hayes. A Bloomberg report Tuesday suggested the VA secretary would step down after the election, which is Nov. 5. (Wentling, 8/1)