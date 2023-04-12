Vaccination Centers Were Too Limited During Mpox Spread; ‘Antibiotic Resistance Genes’ Found In Food
CIDRAP:
Study Shows Limitations Of Jynneos Vaccination Centers During Mpox Outbreak
A new study in JAMA Network Open shows that availability of the two-dose Jynneos vaccine to protect against mpox was not widespread during last summer's outbreak, with only 17.1% of the US population living within 15 minutes of a vaccination site and 50% living more than an hour away. (Soucheray, 4/11)
CIDRAP:
Antibiotic Resistance Genes Found In Probiotic Bacteria From Food, Supplements
An analysis of prominent probiotic bacteria strains isolated from food and probiotic dietary supplements found the presence of several antibiotic resistance genes (ARGs), Hungarian researchers reported yesterday in Eurosurveillance. (Dall, 4/7)
FiercePharma:
Novartis, UCB Set To Battle It Out In Inflammatory Skin Disease
Atopic dermatitis and psoriasis are well-established battlefields for anti-inflammatory biologic drugs. Now, two drugmakers are preparing to launch products in a lesser-known disease area with significant unmet medical need: hidradenitis suppurativa (HS). (Liu, 4/10)
ScienceDaily:
Novel Immunotherapy Agent Safe, Shows Promise Against High-Risk Prostate Cancers
A new drug, a monoclonal antibody known as enoblituzumab, is safe in men with aggressive prostate cancer and may induce clinical activity against cancer throughout the body, according to a phase 2 study. If confirmed in additional studies, enoblituzumab could become the first promising antibody-based immunotherapy agent against prostate cancer. (John Hopkins Medicine, 4/10)
FiercePharma:
Eisai's Leqembi Gaining Ground With US Neurologists
U.S. neurologists are “cautiously optimistic” about using Eisai’s Leqembi in Alzheimer’s disease as concerns about safety and the need for the FDA’s full green light for the drug remain high barriers to uptake. (Adams, 4/11)
Reuters:
JNJ, AbbVie Plan To Pull US Accelerated Approvals For Some Blood Cancer Treatments
AbbVie Inc and partner Johnson & Johnson intend to voluntarily withdraw the accelerated approvals of their Imbruvica drug in the U.S. for patients with certain types of blood cancer, the companies said on Thursday. (4/6)
New England Journal of Medicine:
Efficacy And Safety Of A Bivalent RSV Prefusion F Vaccine In Older Adults
Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infection causes considerable illness in older adults. The efficacy and safety of an investigational bivalent RSV prefusion F protein–based (RSVpreF) vaccine in this population are unknown. (Walsh, M.D., et al, 4/5)