GOP vice presidential nominee J.D. Vance has elaborated on some specifics during the past week. As Roll Call reported, Vance said people who use the health care system frequently would be on a different plan from those who are healthy and don’t go to the doctor as often.

J.D. Vance’s comments, made over the last week, have added some details to Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump’s assertion during the Sept. 10 presidential debate that he had a “concept of a plan” to reform the Obama-era health exchanges. “We’re going to actually implement some regulatory reform in the health care system that allows people to choose a health care plan that works for them,” Vance said at a campaign rally last week in Raleigh, N.C., adding that people who use the health care system frequently would be on a different plan from those who are healthy and don’t go to the doctor as often. (Cohen and Raman, 9/26)

In the days after former President Donald Trump declared that he’d make in vitro fertilization more accessible for Americans, the anti-abortion movement went to work. The activist Lila Rose urged her social-media followers not to vote for Trump, equating his enthusiasm for IVF with support for abortion. The Pro-Life Action League asked Trump to walk back his remarks, citing the “hundreds of thousands” of embryos that would be destroyed. (Brown, 9/26)

The U.S is facing a litany of public health challenges that include the emergence of new and novel infectious pathogens, the rise in antibiotic resistant bugs and a “deeply frail” public health system. But its the prospect that former President Donald Trump might win reelection that keeps Dr. Rochelle Walensky up at night, the former CDC director revealed during a question and answer session with Boston Globe Health Editor Anna Kuchment. (Piore, 9/25)

In a campaign ad this month, Derek Tran, a Democrat from Orange County, California, blasted his opponent, Republican U.S. Rep. Michelle Steel, for supporting a national abortion ban and voting to limit access to birth control. Democratic challenger Will Rollins also called out his rival, Rep. Ken Calvert, and “MAGA extremists” in an ad last week for their backing of a bill that could criminalize medical practitioners who provide abortions. (Castle Work, 9/27)

Dr. Kristin Lyerly’s placenta detached from her uterus when she was 17 weeks pregnant with her fourth son in 2007. Her doctor in Madison, Wisconsin, gave the devastated recent medical school graduate one option: to deliver and bury her dead child. But she requested a dilation and evacuation abortion procedure, knowing it would be less invasive and risky than being induced. And she couldn’t fathom the agony of holding her tiny dead baby. But Lyerly’s doctor declined, giving her a direct window into the many ways Americans lack real choice when it comes to their reproductive health decisions. (Resnick, 9/26)

Vice President Harris plans to call for more resources for border patrol agents, on her visit to the U.S.-Mexico border on Friday, a senior campaign official said. She is also set to describe curbing the flow of fentanyl into the U.S. a “top priority” if she’s elected in November. (Gangitano, 9/27)

