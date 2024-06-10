Verbal And Physical Aggression Is Recurrent In Long-Term Care Homes
Resident-against-resident incidents that could be classified as abuse in individual homes – verbal aggression and physical events that can even be violent – can affect large numbers of people living in elder-care group settings.
The New York Times:
Personal Conflicts, Even Violence, Are Not Uncommon In Long-Term Care
"We have this extraordinary paradox: the institutions, nursing homes and assisted livings who care for the most vulnerable members of our society are some of the most violent in our society,” said Karl Pillemer, a Cornell University gerontologist who has studied resident-to-resident conflict for years. Aside from psychiatric hospitals and residential youth facilities, he said, “it doesn’t happen anywhere else that one in five residents are involved in some kind of aggressive incident every month.” (Span, 6/9)
Fortune:
Zyn Nicotine Patches And Teens: Are There Health Risks?
According to the National Youth Tobacco Survey of 2023, an estimated 1.5% of high school and middle school students (more than half of them boys), representing 400,000 adolescents, use nicotine pouches—around the same percentage (1.6%) who smoke cigarettes, but much less than those who vape (7.7%). Those numbers have remained unchanged in recent years, noted an April press release from the FDA regarding underage sales of nicotine pouches by retailers. (Greenfield, 6/8)
CNN:
The Color Of Your Child’s Swimsuit Can Play A Role In Their Safety At The Pool, Experts Say
The color of your child’s swimsuit could impact their safety at a swimming pool or the beach. That’s according to water safety experts who have taken a close look at how the hue of swimwear may influence how visible a child is under water. (Howard, 6/9)
In other outbreak, infection news —
USA Today:
New COVID Variant KP.3 Is On The Rise: Here's What To Know
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data shows that a new COVID variant, the KP.3 variant, is rising to dominance across the United States. For the two-week period starting on May 26 and ending on June 8, the government agency data shows that KP.3 accounts for 25% of COVID cases in the U.S. and is now the dominant variant. This knocks down previous frontrunner, the JN.1 variant, which spread globally last winter, and now makes up 22.5% of cases. (Forbes, 6/8)
NPR:
The Tick-Borne Illness, Babesiosis, Is On The Rise. A Malaria Drug May Help
The first case of babesiosis in the U.S. was identified on Nantucket Island in 1969. The tick-borne parasitic disease is endemic in New England. ... The CDC points to a significant increase in incidence over the last decade. ... Now, researchers are launching a randomized, controlled clinical trial, slated to begin this month, to test whether the anti-malaria drug — tafenoquine — in combination with the other drugs already used, can speed up recovery and clear the parasite from patients’ bodies faster. (Aubrey, 6/10)