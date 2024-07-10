Viewpoints: AI Has Potential To Be A Life-Saver In Health Care; We Need To Reframe Approach To Overdose Crisis
Editorial writers tackle AI's role in aiding diagnoses, the overdose crisis and the anti-abortion movement.
Los Angeles Times:
It's Not Just Hype. AI Could Revolutionize Diagnosis In Medicine
Using AI to improve the accuracy and timeliness with which doctors recognize illness can mean the difference between life and death. Ischemic stroke, for example, is a life-threatening emergency where a blocked artery impedes blood flow to the brain. Brain imaging clinches the diagnosis, but that imaging must be performed and interpreted by a radiologist quickly and accurately. Studies show that AI, through superhuman pattern matching abilities, can identify strokes seconds after imaging is performed — tens of minutes sooner than by often-busy radiologists. (Gaurav Singal and Anupam B. Jena, 7/9)
Scientific American:
We’re Not Asking The Right Question To Solve The Overdose Crisis
Getting high—and overdosing—is after all, as American as apple pie. Over 46 million people in the U.S. have an alcohol- or drug-use disorder. Everyone knows someone who died, or who lost a son or daughter, mother or father, to a drug overdose, one of the 100,000-plus now yearly recorded nationwide. (Zachary Siegel, 7/9)
The New York Times:
The Anti-Abortion Movement Is Perverting The 14th Amendment
The lodestar for the anti-abortion movement has always been a constitutional guarantee of fetal personhood, which would outlaw abortion and threaten the legality of both IVF and hormonal birth control. (Jamelle Bouie, 7/9)