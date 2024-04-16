Viewpoints: Bird Flu Is Alarming And Must Be Monitored Closely; Why Do Older Adults Hesitate To Get Vaccines?
Editorial writers tackle H5N1, vaccine hesitancy, autism prevalence, and more.
The Washington Post:
Bird Flu Is Not A Concern For Most Americans. But That Could Change
Since early 2022, a highly pathogenic strain of avian flu, H5N1, has been infecting wild aquatic birds and domestic poultry in the United States. More than 85 million birds in 48 states have died as a result of the virus or have been culled after exposure to infected birds. (Leana S. Wen, 4/16)
Scientific American:
COVID, Flu And RSV Vaccines Are Lifesavers. Why Aren’t More Older Adults Getting Them?
For the first time, we have vaccines that can protect older adults against three leading—and sometimes fatal—respiratory viral diseases: influenza, COVID and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). This is a breakthrough; studies show that these vaccines are effective at protecting older adults from severe disease outcomes, including hospitalization and death. Yet some seniors—including many who live in nursing homes—aren’t getting these vaccines. (Sarah Meyer and Georgina Peacock, 4/15)
Stat:
Autism Doesn't Discriminate. Autism Research Shouldn't Either
The face of autism was once predominantly white. No longer. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported last year that the prevalence of autism across all racial and ethnic groups is reaching parity. Among 8-year-olds in particular, autism was more commonly identified among Black, Hispanic and Asian American/Pacific Islander children than among their white counterparts for the first time ever. (Wendy K. Chung, 4/16)
The New York Times:
The Smothering Of Abortion Rights Reveals Something Else About Republicans
Last Monday, Donald Trump said that abortion rights were best left to the states. “The states,” he said, “will determine by vote or legislation or perhaps both, and whatever they decide must be the law of the land. In this case, the law of the state.” (Jamelle Bouie, 4/16)
Kansas City Star:
Missouri, Approve New Gene Therapies For Sickle Cell Disease
As a mother to a sickle cell disease patient, I’ve seen it all when it comes to this devastating — not to mention historically overlooked and underfunded — disease. My daughter Ronicia, whom we lovingly called “Ro,” passed away living with sickle cell disease four years ago while being treated for a pain episode in the hospital. She was only 29. (Rosemary Britts, 4/16)