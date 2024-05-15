Viewpoints: Can The CDC Regain Public Trust?; Palliative Care Should Start Much Sooner
Editorial writers discuss the CDC, palliative care, asbestos, and 'digital twins'.
The New York Times:
‘There Are Layers Of Mistrust And Fear’
Dr. Cohen was the top public health official in North Carolina during the Covid pandemic, winning praise for working with Gov. Roy Cooper to steer the state’s response without allowing it to become politicized. (Jyoti Thottam, 5/15)
Scientific American:
Patients Fare Better When They Get Palliative Care Sooner, Not Later
Evidence of the benefits of palliative care continues to grow. For people with advanced illnesses, it helps to control physical symptoms such as pain and shortness of breath. It addresses mental health issues, including depression and anxiety. And it can reduce unnecessary trips to the hospital. But barriers to access persist—especially a lack of providers. (Lydia Denworth, 5/14)
Scientific American:
Asbestos Is Finally Banned In The U.S. Here’s Why It Took So Long
In March the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced that it was banning ongoing uses of asbestos. People might have thought, Wait—what? Wasn’t it already banned? (Naomi Oreskes, 5/14)
Scientific American:
Medical ‘Digital Twins’ Will Lead The Way To Personalized Medicine
Amid this geopolitical jousting, this simulation technology—already widely used in manufacturing—is coming to medicine. It promises to speed up a long-envisioned era of personalized medicine, which uses targeted interventions customized to each patient, to maintain or restore health. (Reinhard C. Laubenbacher, 5/14)