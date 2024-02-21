Viewpoints: Changes Needed In How We Treat Opioid Addiction; ACA Is A Success That Should Be Expanded
Editorial writers tackle opioid use disorder, ACA, medical aid in dying, and more.
Scientific American:
Against Medical Advice: Another Deadly Consequence Of Our Opioid Epidemic
At 3 A.M., a high-pitched beep rang on my pager from a patient’s nurse. The page read: “Please come to bedside ASAP. Patient agitated and threatening to leave AMA. Security on their way.” (Zoe Adams, 2/19)
The Washington Post:
Obamacare Worked. But Trump And Republicans Want To Gut The ACA
On its key objective — reducing the rate of uninsured Americans — Obamacare has been a clear success. Whereas 18.2 percent of non-elderly Americans lacked health coverage in 2010, only 9.2 percent were without it in the first three months of 2023, according to U.S. government survey data. (2/18)
Chicago Tribune:
Our Sons' Agony Taught Us The Importance Of Medical Aid In Dying
Despite the painful memories, we are carrying on our sons’ legacies by urging Illinois lawmakers to pass the recently introduced Illinois End-of-Life Options for Terminally Ill Patients Act. The bill would allow mentally capable, terminally ill adults in Illinois with six months or less to live the option to obtain prescription medication they can decide to take for a peaceful death. (Nilsa Centeno and Suzy Flack, 2/20)
Modern Healthcare:
How Generative AI Could Fight Health Disparities, Climate Change
My latest trip to Davos, Switzerland, to participate in the World Economic Forum last month was a great affirmation of the power of collaboration and the promise of artificial intelligence to address health challenges around the globe, especially when it comes to expanding access to care and improving health equity. (Robert Garrett, 2/20)
Undark:
Why Doctors Avoid Talking With Patients About Gun Safety
Gun violence in the U.S. is a public health crisis. During a public health crisis, doctors have important roles and responsibilities. The U.S. gun epidemic is no exception. Many health professional organizations, including the American Medical Association and the American College of Physicians, recommend that primary care providers discuss firearm access and safety with adult patients. As gun deaths increase, it’s more important than ever for doctors to prioritize gun safety discussions with patients. But a recent study in the Journal of General Internal Medicine showed that the extent of this practice is unclear. (Jenna Jakubisin, 2/15)
Stat:
Medicare Inequities Exacerbate Puerto Rico’s Health Disparities
When I accompany my father to his regular cardiologist appointment in Puerto Rico, worry and sadness always come along with us. While treatment has kept his health stable, I am still troubled that he always has to ask his doctor for medication samples. If he lived in any of the 50 states, Medicare would have provided coverage for his medical needs. But because he lived in Puerto Rico, Medicare is far less useful to him. (Mariela Torres Cintron, 2/21)
Stat:
New CMS Data Security Rules Will Hurt Medicare, Medicaid Research
Groundbreaking research more than a decade ago showed that almost one-fifth of people enrolled in Medicare were being readmitted within 30 days after being discharged from the hospital, harming patients and increasing costs. (Rachel M. Werner, 2/20)