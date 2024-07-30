Viewpoints: Farmworkers Need Protection Against H5N1; We Must Deal With Forever Chemicals ASAP
Editorial writers tackle bird flu, forever chemicals, Project 2025, and more.
The Boston Globe:
To Help Prevent Another Pandemic, We Must Protect US Farmworkers From Avian Flu
Americans have been nervously watching headlines about the spread of avian flu for months. Many wonder if the H5N1 bird flu will develop into a pandemic similar to COVID-19, which has killed more than 7 million people globally. (Abdullah Shihipar, 7/29)
The New York Times:
Erin Brockovich: The Next President Must Address Forever Chemicals
PFAS are known as “forever chemicals” because they persist in the environment and in human bodies for decades. These chemicals have been used to make common items from textiles to adhesives to food packaging to firefighting foams to nonstick cookware. (Erin Brockovich, 7/30)
The Boston Globe:
Project 2025's Abortion Stand Is From The Religious Right
When it comes to abortion, Americans pause our intolerance of nuance. Three-quarters of my fellow Catholics, recognizing that unborn life is still life, say abortion should be illegal in some cases but legal in others. JD Vance’s opposition to abortion in cases of rape or incest aligns more with official Catholic teaching than do my views. (He has fallen line with Donald Trump’s less-absolutist stance since joining the Republican ticket). But his position horrifies those who don’t believe 10-year-olds should bear their rapist’s child. Including, possibly, Vance’s running mate. (Rich Barlow, 7/30)
The Washington Post:
Too Many Children Are Drowning. These Changes Can Help
Drowning is the No. 1 cause of death among young kids, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently reported. In 2022, the latest data available, 461 children ages 1 to 4 drowned, an increase of 28 percent from 2019. (Leana S. Wen, 7/30)
Newsweek:
'Safe Supply' Won't Stop The Drug Overdose Crisis
Earlier this month, Dr. Bonnie Henry, British Columbia's provincial health officer, attempted to make her province even more of an outlier than it already was in its response to the unprecedented drug crisis. Recognizing that prior harm reduction interventions had failed to bend the curve of the drug crisis, she submitted a report that recommended that British Columbia "enable access to non-prescribed alternatives to unregulated drugs," that is, encourage availability of an unadulterated supply of lethal drugs in retail stores, buyers' clubs, and community centers. (Kevin Sabet, 7/26)