Viewpoints: Health Care Monopolies Drive Patient Prices Sky High; Why Does US Resist Universal Health Care?
Editorial writers delve into these public health topics.
The New York Times:
The Ridiculous Medical Bill Brought To You By The Latest Hospital Merger
After decades of unchecked mergers, health care is the land of giants, with one or two huge medical systems monopolizing care top-to-bottom in many cities, states and even whole regions of the country. Reams of economic research show that the level of hospital consolidation today — 75 percent of markets are now considered highly consolidated — decreases patient choice, impedes innovation, erodes quality and raises prices. (Elisabeth Rosenthal, 7/25)
Stat:
Alexander Hamilton And The Argument For Universal Insurance
Everyone knows that the United States is the only high-income country without universal health insurance. According to the standard narrative, this is the inevitable result of U.S. exceptionalism — our different values, culture, and institutions. Not so. The impetus for universal coverage is as strong in the United States as in any other country. (Liran Einav and Amy Finkelstein, 7/25)
Los Angeles Times:
Don't Panic Over Malaria In The U.S. Worry About Mosquitoes
Since May, at least eight cases of locally transmitted malaria have been reported — the first such instances in the United States in 20 years. Although a relatively small number of U.S. residents contract malaria abroad each year, the individuals recently affected in Texas and Florida did not leave their states before falling ill, suggesting they got sick from mosquitoes in this country. (Saad B. Omer, 7/25)
The Washington Post:
Legalizing Street Drugs Might Be Best Answer To Overdose Crisis
To understand the scale of America’s current drug problem, look backward. In 1999, 16,849 people died of overdoses. If that number had grown in line with the population, in 2021, we would have lost 20,048 people. (Megan McArdle, 7/25)
The CT Mirror:
National Organization With CT Roots Addressing Hygiene Deserts
The Connecticut legislature has just enacted a law that will require school systems to make feminine hygiene products available in all public schools starting in September 2024. This is a big step that begins to address the difficulty some women in our state – especially younger women – face because of their inability to pay for these products. (Lindsey Carlisle, 7/24)
Chicago Tribune:
How To ‘Speak’ Diabetes And Get The Most Out Of Doctor Visits
As a practicing, board-certified endocrinologist for 28 years, I’ve counseled thousands of patients with diabetes. And in the course of my experience, I’ve arrived at some key observations. Patients’ knowledge and literacy about this disorder vary widely. Certain terms and concepts about the condition are more frequently misunderstood than others. Wrong ideas /occasionally prevail. (Elizabeth Holt, 7/25)
Houston Chronicle:
I'm Dying. Texas Should Let Me Choose How
In 1997, Oregon enacted the first death with dignity law in the U.S., providing terminally ill people who are experiencing unbearable suffering the option to seek medical aid in dying. The Oregon law, which contains numerous safeguards to prevent abuse, permits patients to obtain a lethal pharmaceutical to end their lives. (Michael Swearingen and Ginger Clarkson, 7/23)
The Tennessean:
Tennessee Health Care Faces Similar Challenges To Sub-Saharan Africa
Primary health care (PHC) is a critical aspect of health care delivery in Tennessee and around the world. Nevertheless, despite efforts made in recent years to improve PHC, there are still several challenges that affect the effectiveness of PHC in under-served and under-resourced communities in Tennessee and sub-Saharan Africa (SSA). (Muna Muday, 7/24)
Modern Healthcare:
Preparing The Next Generation Of Nurse Leaders
When healthcare executives think about the growing demand for high-quality care during a time of economic uncertainty, most of them likely worry about how to build a strong talent pipeline for the future. But the demand for effective nursing leadership is equally as pressing. (Kate Fitzpatrick, 7/24)